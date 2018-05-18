Fortnite Mobile will soon be on Android with voice chat support

Epic Games has seen massive success for Fortnite Mobile since it released on iOS earlier this year. Now, the developer is targeting an even bigger audience with Android and has said it’s expecting the game to launch on the platform come summer (which would be the winter for all of our Australian readers).

The announcement has come from a recent post on the official Fortnite blog titled ‘The State of Mobile’, in which Epic details some of the updates its mobile team has been working on. Outside of an Android launch, players can expect to see voice chat, a customizable HUD, and smaller install sizes.

The customizable HUD is actually an update which went live very recently but voice chat is still in the works with no timeframe offered for when to expect it.

Access for Android

When it launches, Fortnite mobile’s voice chat will enable players to talk to their teammates “regardless of platform,” and Epic has said it’s working on opt-in and muting options to make sure the function isn’t unbearable or overly complicated to use.

In addition to this, Epic has said it’s looking to improve autorun and add better ways to fire; reduce the game’s large mobile installation size; and add a Battery-Saver mode which will allow players to enjoy increased performance if they choose to lower the graphic quality.

This will be welcome news for all of those Android owners who have been waiting with bated breath for the chance to take their Fortnite games on the go.