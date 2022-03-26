Every movie and TV show coming to Disney Plus in April 2022

Four of Moon Knight's six episodes will debut on Disney Plus in April.

April 2022 promises to be a busy month for Disney Plus. The increasingly popular streamer will deliver movies and TV shows aplenty in the fourth month of the year, and there'll be something for every kind of viewer to enjoy.

For superhero fans, four episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight will exclusively air on Disney Plus. Family friendly offerings, including Ice Age: Scrat Tales and Better Nate Than Ever, will join the fray to keep the kids entertained during the Easter holidays. And, for Disney Plus UK subscribers wanting to get their reality TV fix, The Kardashians – yes, you read that right – makes its debut on the streamer. US viewers, meanwhile, will be able to catch that on Disney Plus' sister streamer, aka Hulu.

There will be plenty of non-Disney produced movies and shows to enjoy, too. The Walking Dead season 11 will continue its slow shuffle towards its climax, while new episodes of NCIS will similarly drop weekly. There will be lots of natural history-centric programs to enjoy in and around Earth Day, too, which arrives on April 22. And, if all else fails, you can always watch the Marvel movies in order for the umpteenth time. Just don't expect to see The Incredible Hull alongside its MCU cousins.

But we digress. Here's everything that's coming to Disney Plus in April 2022.

Disney Plus in April 2022: the highlights

Moon Knight

When to stream it: Wednesday, March 30

Technically, Moon Knight will have already debuted by the time April rolls around. But, with four episodes of the latest Marvel Phase 4 project releasing during this month, it deserves a place on this list.

For those unfamiliar with the MCU's newest superhero: Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Dune) plays Steven Grant, a mild mannered gift shop employee who discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder (DID). The result of this mental health condition? Steven has multiple personalities living inside his head, including a ruthless mercenary called Marc Spector (Isaac) and a superpowered alter-ego called Moon Knight (also Isaac).

When the mysterious but villainous Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) threatens to install a new world order, it's up to Steven/Grant/Moon Knight and their allies – Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), and Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon and vengeance (F Murray Abraham) – to put a stop to Harrow's nefarious plan.

Be sure to check back with TechRadar before March 30 to read our spoiler-free review. For now, read some of our exclusive interview coverage.

Better Nate Than Ever

When to stream it: Friday, April 1

If a surreal, supernatural-infused, mature superhero offering isn't your idea of a good time, maybe this family-friendly comedy musical will be instead.

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, Better Nate Than Ever stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate Foster, an unpopular teenager who dreams of becoming a a star on Broadway. When his aspirations are constantly overlooked, Nate runs away to New York with best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) to find his estranged Aunt Heidi (Friends' Lisa Kudrow) and turn those dreams into reality. One to keep the kids entertained during the Easter holidays, in our view.

A Monster Calls

When to stream it: Friday, April 8

This dark fantasy drama, which originally debuted in theaters in 2016, is another book-to-movie adaptation. However, its thematic exploration of grief, deeply moving story, beautiful visuals, and all-star cast make it a must-watch when it lands on Disney Plus.

A Monster Calls stars Lewis MacDougall as Conor, son to his terminally ill mom (Felicity Jones), who strikes up an unlikely friendship-of-sorts with a giant anthropomorphic tree (voiced by Liam Neeson) one fateful night. As his mother's condition worsens, Conor finds himself seeking solace in his new partner's intriguing tales – little does he know, however, that he'll have to return the favor when the right time comes.

The Kardashians

When to stream it: Thursday, April 14

Less than a year after Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 20-season run ended on Us network E!, the Kardashian-Jenner family are back for more reality TV-based capers in this semi-sequel series.

Unsurprisingly, the show is set to follow Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, plus members of the Jenner family – Kylie, Kendall, and Kris – and the Kardashian sisters' current partners, including Travis Barker. The gang will grant an all-access pass to viewers about every inch of their lives, as well as the drama and comedy that ensues.

It's not for everyone, but we're sure that there will be some Disney Plus (and Hulu) subscribers out there who'll revel in the Kardashians' TV return.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

When to stream it: Friday, April 29

The first movie in the critically-acclaimed Planet of the Apes reboot film franchise, the Rupert Wyatt-directed Rise of the Planet of the Apes will swings its way onto Disney Plus before the month is out.

Based on Pierre Boulle's 1963 sci-fi novel, Rise tells the tale of Caesar (Andy Serkis), an infant chimp raised by a San Francisco-based scientist Will Rodman (James Franco). Rodman, whose experimental Alzheimer's drug project is wound up after a near-fatal incident, soon discovers that his radical treatment granted Caesar increased intelligence – Caesar's mom was one of Rodman's animal test subjects, meaning he was exposed to the drug in-utero.

Based on this revelation, Rodman decides to continue his experiment in secret. But, as Caesar's intellect and abilities grow, outside forces learn of his potential threat to humanity – and vow to eradicate Caesar and his surrogate father.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes drew widespread acclaim upon its initial 2011 release, and went on to spawn two sequels that performed similarly well. 11 years on, it remains one of the best sci-fi flicks on modern times, too.

Disney Plus in April 2022: all content

Everything coming to Disney Plus in April 2022

The Walking Dead season 11 gets new episodes on Disney Plus this month. (Image credit: AMC)

Here's a full rundown of every film and TV series set to arrive on Disney Plus in April 2022:

April 1

Amelié

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney Plus Original)

David Brent: Life On the Road

Operation Orangutan

The Reason I Jump (Disney Plus First Run)

Step Into... The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough (Disney Plus First Run)

The Sweeney

Walk the Prank season 1 (Disney Plus First Run)

Welcome to the Punch

Wild Portugal

April 4

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 15 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 6

Africa's Deadlist seasons 5 and 6

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 9 (Disney Plus First Run)

Disney Junior Music Lullabies (Disney Plus First Run)

The Ghost and Molly McGee season 1 episodes 11 to 16 (Disney Plus First Run)

The Great North season 2 episode 7 (Disney Plus First Run)

Harrow season 3

Life Bites seasons 1 to 7 (Disney Plus First Run)

Lion Kingdom season 1

Moon Knight season 1 episode 2 (Disney Plus Original)

NCIS seasons 1 to 18

NCIS season 19 episodes 1 to 3 (Disney Plus First Run)

Our Kind of People episode 8 (Disney Plus First Run)

Platiki: 12000 Bottle Boat season 1

Queens season 1 episode 13 (Disney Plus Original)

The Prouder Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 8 (Disney Plus Original)

Resident season 5 episode 12 (Disney Plus First Run)

Single Drunk Female (Disney Plus Original)

Terapia Alternativa (Disney Plus Original)

Wild Australia season 1

April 7

The Dropout episode 8 (Disney Plus Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 11 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 8

A Monster Calls

Another Year

Headhunters

I, Robot

Like Mike

Miss You Already

Sex Appeal (Disney Plus First Run)

Suite Francaise

Wild Ways of the Vikings

April 11

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 16 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 13

Air Crash Investigation season 20

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Antidisturbios season 1 (Disney Plus Original)

BabyTV: Giggle Wiggle, Ahoy Pirates, Rocco, Stitches, Dino and the Egg, Toto's Kindergarten (Disney Plus First Run)

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 10 (Disney Plus First Run)

Family Guy season 20 episode 10 (Disney Plus First Run)

The Great North season 2 episode 8 (Disney Plus First Run)

Ghostforce season 1 episodes 1 to 10 (Disney Plus First Run)

Ice Age: Scrat Tales season 1 (Disney Plus Original)

The Ignorant Angels season 1 (Disney Plus Original)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir season 4 episodes 21 to 26 (Disney Plus First Run)

The Mick seasons 1 and 2

The Missing seasons 1 and 2

Moon Knight season 1 episode 3 (Disney Plus Original)

NCIS season 19 episode 4 (Disney Plus First Run)

Our Kind of People episode 9 (Disney Plus First Run)

Parched season 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 9 (Disney Plus Original)

Resident season 5 episode 13 (Disney Plus First Run)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 1 episodes 18 to 21 (Disney Plus First Run)

Superstructures Engineering Marvels season 1

T.O.T.S season season 3 episodes 12 to 17 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 14

The Kardashians episode 1 (Disney Plus Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 12 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 15

Drain Alcatraz

Drain the Bermuda Triangle

Le Mans '66

Speed

Speed 2

The Three Musketeers

The Young Victoria

April 18

The Queen Family Singalong (Disney Plus First Run)

Superstar season 1 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 20

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 11 (Disney Plus First Run)

Club Mickey Mouse season 4 (Disney Plus Original)

Family Guy season 20 episode 11 (Disney Plus First Run)

The Great North season 2 episode 9 (Disney Plus First Run)

Hacking the System season 1

Moon Knight season 1 episode 4 (Disney Plus Original)

Mrs America season 1

NCIS season 19 episode 5 (Disney Plus First Run)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 10 (Disney Plus Original)

Our Kind of People episode 10 (Disney Plus First Run)

Resident season 5 episode 14 (Disney Plus First Run)

Roll it Back Shorts season 1 (Disney Plus First Run)

Space Chickens in Space season 1 (Disney Plus First Run)

Space Chickens in Space Shorts season 1 (Disney Plus First Run)

Trust Me seasons 1 and 2

Wild Central America season 1

Wild Hawaii season 1

Wild Russia season 1

April 21

Captive Audience (Disney Plus First Run)

The Kardashians episode 2 (Disney Plus Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 13 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 22

America's Greatest Animals

Bear Witness (Disney Plus Original)

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return (Disney Plus Original)

Explorer: The Last Tepui (Disney Plus Original)

Mr Popper's Penguins

Okavengo: River of Dreams

Polar Bear (Disney Plus Original)

Wild Lapland

April 27

Big City Greens season 3 episodes 1 to 5 (Disney Plus First Run)

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 12 (Disney Plus First Run)

Dino Ranch season 1 episodes 23 to 26 (Disney Plus First Run)

Dollface season 2 (Disney Plus First Run)

Extreme Rescues season 1

Family Guy season 20 episode 12 (Disney Plus First Run)

The Great North season 2 episode 10 (Disney Plus First Run)

India's Lost Worlds season 1

Mere et Fille seasons 1 and 2 (Disney Plus First Run)

Moon Knight season 1 episode 5 (Disney Plus Original)

Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur season 1

NCIS season 19 episode 6 (Disney Plus First Run)

Our Kind of People episode 11 (Disney Plus First Run)

The Passage season 1

Port Protection Alaska season 2

Resident season 5 episode 15 (Disney Plus First Run)

Sketchbook season 1 (Disney Plus Original)

Wicked Tuna: North vs South season 7

Wild Colombia season 1

April 28

The Kardashians episode 3 (Disney Plus Original)

This Is Us season 6 episode 14 (Disney Plus First Run)

April 29