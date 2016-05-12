Here are 6 ways to make PC driving games more realistic

I love cars, but it's not financially practical for me to enjoy the variety of automotive-related driving I want to experience. Off-roading, road racing, autocross, semi-trucks or just driving without traffic is relaxing for me, despite spending my days testing car technology and writing about it.

Track days and off-roading get expensive quick, especially if you count the cost of vehicle maintenance, tire wear and the potential cost of totaling a car – insurance will not cover damage to your car if you drive it into a wall, either.

But, driving games on the PC are among the most incredibly realistic and look stunning with the right hardware. I enjoy quick virtual jaunts around Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Formula C cars in Project Cars or a user-created Reliant Robin in Assetto Corsa, but it's not all racing. I find driving a big Kenworth semi-truck through California in American Truck Simulator relaxing – and I amuse myself with regular cars through traffic in City Car Driving.

Unlike racing, my love for driving games is wife-approved, so my young kids can enjoy it too. Here are a couple of ways to enhance the PC driving game experience. Some are simple purchases, while others require extensive DIY skills, so strap in.