Amazon Prime Day is locked in for July

It’s been confirmed – Amazon Prime Day will take place in July this year. The announcement was made in Amazon’s first-quarter results for 2022, locking in the month of July for the massive online shopping event.

While we now know that Prime Day will take place in just over two months, Amazon didn’t offer any further details, such as an exact date.

“This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries,” read the company’s statement. “During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.”

A July date puts the sale event back to its traditional time on the shopping calendar. The ongoing pandemic has seen the event shift around for the last two years, as it was delayed until October in 2020, and brought into an early slot of June in 2021.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: what to expect

Amazon Prime Day has expanded to a two-day sale in recent years, and it offers up exclusive deals for the retail giant’s paying Prime subscribers. If you’re not already a member, we’d suggest waiting until July to sign up, as you can get a 30-day free trial, shop all the deals and cancel the subscription afterward without facing any fees.

As for what to expect, the massive sale has grown to resemble something close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the best deals and discounts typically come on Amazon’s own products, such as Echo smart home gadgets, Kindle ereaders, Ring security devices and much more.

Aside from this, some of the best deals to look out for are Amazon Lightning deals. These are typically deep discounts on hot products such as Nintendo Switch bundles, PC accessories and the occasional smartwatch.

We’ll keep you updated when Amazon announces a definitive date for Amazon Prime Day.