The 4 coolest laptops of IFA 2019

With IFA 2019 drawing to a close in Berlin, Germany, it’s time to reflect on what we’ve seen announced and had a chance to test out at the show. In particular, we saw more than a few new laptops that excited us for the end of 2019 and beyond in computing.

From the most graphically-powerful laptops we've ever seen to laptops shaped like Ultrabooks but bristling with the power of portable gaming machines, there are some rad laptops coming down the pipe. Here’s a brief look at the most exciting laptops from IFA 2019.

Asus ProArt StudioBook

With an Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics processor (GPU) and an Intel Core i9 processor (CPU) inside, as well as a 15-inch, 4K Pantone-validated display with 120Hz refresh rate, Asus’s new pro-grade creators laptop is certainly set to be an incredibly powerful mobile workstation .

Asus also has a 17-inch version of the laptop coming, complete with a four-sided NanoEdge display, the first of its kind with incredibly narrow bezels all around. These mega-powerful laptops will be available in October 2019, and pricing will be announced later – though with these kind of parts inside and out, don't expect them to be affordable.

Razer Blade Stealth (Late 2019)

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 (Late 2019) coming this month and starting at $1,499 (€1,679, about £1,250/AU$2,220) has an option for the most powerful graphics in an Ultrabook to date. The new “Late 2019” model can come fitted with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and a 10th-Generation Intel CPU that finally make this Ultrabook a proper gaming laptop.

Of course, this is not the entry-level version of the laptop, and as such will cost a pretty penny for the luxury of truly mobile PC gaming. However, this is an excellent sign of things to come, as clearly cramming hardcore-grade graphics into thin and light laptops is entirely possible.

Lenovo Yoga C940

The new Yoga C940 – succeeding the C930 – has the usual 360-degree hinge, but the speaker within has been improved and redesigned. Lenovo calls this feature the "Rotating Sound Bar," and it now offers Dolby Atmos audio through the drivers.

Lenovo also equipped this new laptop with one of the first available 10-nanometer Intel processors, leading to purportedly massive gains in battery life. And, to sweeten the pot even further, a new 15-inch model with Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics is here. The Yoga C940 launches this October starting at $1,249 (about £1,040, AU$1,850).

Acer Predator Triton 500

The new flagship, 15-inch gaming laptop from Acer is the first to market with a 300Hz refresh rate in its display. This means that the screen can reliably display up to 300 frames per second without any visible screen tearing or other artifacts – a boon for esports champs that need to be faster than ultra-fast.

Acer will release the Predator Triton 500 in the EMEA region this November, with a North American release later in December. The gaming laptop will start at $2,799 (about £2,320, AU$4,140).