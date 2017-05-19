Download, edit and convert videos with Free Studio

If you like making and editing videos, you need Free Studio. It's an amazing toolkit that contains all the programs you need to download, convert, cut, edit and strip the audio from videos. It can handle several video clips at once, it's super fast, and it's totally free.

Before getting started, bear in mind that downloading videos without the copyright holder's permission is against YouTube's terms of service. Only download videos if they are your own, they are in the public domain, or you have the owner's permission. Some good resources for public domain videos and music are NoCopyrightSounds, Finding Footage and Free Stock Footage, but make sure you check the rights of any work before you re-use it.

We'll be exploring Free Studio's videography toolkit, but it can do much more besides, including managing file torrents, resizing images, and downloading photos from Instagram. You can even expand it with more programs by clicking any of the options that are greyed out and downloading the extra components.