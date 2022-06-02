Celtics vs Warriors live stream: how to watch 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 online from anywhere

Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics take on Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals matchup where favorites are underdogs, and underdogs are favorites. This is the Warriors' sixth Finals appearance in the last eight years, but nobody expected Steve Kerr's rebuild to go this well this soon. Read on as we explain how to get a Celtics vs Warriors live stream and watch the 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 online from anywhere.

Despite all of the Celtics' past dominance, this marks their first NBA Finals since 2010, and goodness knows they've had to work for it.

Some say that whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and Ime Udoka will certainly be hoping that's the case, having watched his men go through the wringer. They edged a pair of seven-game series against reigning champions Milwaukee and top-seeded Miami to get here, and now it's time to claim their reward.

The Celtics are a much bigger team than the Warriors, but you get the feeling that things might not be quite as simple as sticking Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Tatum on Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Curry. But it's well worth a shot, seeing as the Warriors haven't had to deal with a real physical test in the playoffs yet.

Golden State isn't the quickest of starters but the team sure tends to make up for it in the fourth quarter. The Celtics though, are battle-hardened and look perfectly equipped to put that Warriors moniker to the test.

Read on for how to watch the Celtics vs Warriors series online and get a 2022 NBA Finals live stream from wherever you are in the world this June.

2022 NBA Finals schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Celtics vs Warriors Game 1: Thursday June 2, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 2: Sunday June 5, 8pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 3: Wednesday June 8, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 4: Friday June 10, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 5*: Monday June 13, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 6*: Thursday June 16, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 7*: Sunday June 19, 8pm

(* = if required)

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2022 NBA Finals online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the Celtics vs Warriors series, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

