Samsung QLED TVs are now half-price on Amazon in massive TV sale

Black Friday 2019 may be just around the corner, but that hasn't stopped Amazon US from unveiling some fantastic deals on Samsung QLED TVs ahead of time. Some of which bring huge reductions of up to $1,000 on top televisions.

A number of different TV sets across the Samsung QLED TV range are included in the discounts. For example, the 65-inch Samsung Q70 QLED TV is now available for $1,197.99 – that's a 45% saving off the original $2,197.99 RRP.

What's more, the Samsung Q90 QLED TV, which we crowned our best Samsung TV, is also part of this discount. You can now pick up the Samsung QN65Q90RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q90 Series Ultra HD for $2,197.99 – that's a 37% saving of the original $3,497.99 RRP.

As early Black Friday TV deals, it's unlikely you'll see these sets go for cheaper when Black Friday and Cyber Monday actually arrive. These really are fantastic discounts.

The best Samsung QLED TV deals

Samsung QN65Q90RAFXZA Q90 Series 65-Inch QLED TV $3,497.99 $2,197.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Q90 is easily the most impressive QLED we have reviewed to date, incorporating comprehensive features and cutting-edge picture innovations. This TV can deliver a performance that is capable of competing with the best OLEDs.

Samsung QN75Q70RAFXZA Q70 Series 75-Inch QLED 4K $2,498.28 $1,997.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Q70 4K TV is a midrange QLED model that benefits from a direct backlight and local dimming, resulting in an excellent picture performance. A comprehensive smart platform and cutting-edge features complete what is an impressive overall package.