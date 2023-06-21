Your Amazon Prime membership now saves you up to 40% at other retailers

Amazon has just announced that Prime membership - as well as giving access to hundreds of deals at Amazon over Prime Day - will also offer exclusive access to deals at other third-party retailers.

These third-party Prime Day deals offer up to 40% off and are available at retailers integrated with Amazon's Buy with Prime scheme. A few examples already announced on the Buy with Prime site include Wyze smart home gadgets, a host of health and beauty products, longboards, and a host of fashion products. There's a huge number of deals that you can already preview and check out ahead of Amazon Prime Day over at the Buy it with Prime site.

Most of the retailers signed up for these Prime Day deals are small businesses, so you should expect savings on more niche products, rather than big-name tech products from Apple or the like. Some of the listings are pretty cool, however, and well worth checking out ahead of Prime Day if you want to support some small businesses.

Save up to 40% at non-Amazon retailers this Prime Day

Buy with Prime: save up to 40% at other stores this Prime Day

Amazon's huge yearly Prime Day sale won't just be confined to the official Amazon store this Prime Day as the retailer has just announced that you'll be able to get discounts of up to 40% at other retailers. Available at participating Buy it with Prime retailers, your Prime membership won't just get you free delivery but also access to exclusive discounts this Prime Day.

Originally launched in April 2022, Amazon's Buy with Prime scheme is a way for retailers to offer Prime membership benefits like speedy delivery via their webstores. Right now, it's mostly confined to smaller, independent stores that offer niche products but the sheer diversity of products on offer is already quite impressive (even before you factor in the Prime Day discounts).

Other early Prime Day deals to check out

This is just one of the retailer's Prime Day tie-ins this year, there's also $5 off your Prime order when you buy a $50 gift card, and extended free trials for Audible, Music Unlimited, and Kindle Unlimited that you can already get this week.

Note, as with all Prime Day deals, these early promotions and the above third-party Buy it with Prime deals are only eligible if you're an Amazon Prime member. If you're not signed up - don't worry, you can still take part via the retailer's free 30-day trial, which we've linked just below.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

While you're here - don't forget to bookmark our main Amazon Prime Day page for tons of deals recommendations from our team of experts here at Techradar.