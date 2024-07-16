Want a cheap Prime Day Bluetooth speaker? These are the 10 best deals for you

Okay people, it's official, Amazon Prime Day is in full swing! If you've been hoping to find some excellent Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals you're in luck, because I'm here to run you through some exceptional offers. Whether you're looking for a hand-sized portable speaker or a room-filling boombox, there's a Prime Day deal for you.

You can snap up some of the best and cheapest Prime Day Bluetooth speakers from the likes of Anker, Bose, Sony, and more. Just a couple of highlights include 2024's Soundcore Boom 2, which is just $89.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon US , and the Bose SoundLink Flex, available for just £99.95 (was £149.95) at Amazon UK.

The majority of these deals are exclusive to Prime members only, though there may be some offers that are open to all. If you've never signed up to Amazon Prime before you can get a 30-day free trial and gain access to this year's Prime Day deals. Don't worry though, you can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month. Now, let's get into some blinding bargains…

Today's best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals - US

Tribit XSound Go: was $36.99 now $28.99 at Amazon

It's not exactly the new kid on the block, but the Tribit XSound Go is still a great budget Bluetooth speaker, and at 22% off you really can't go wrong. In our Tribit XSound Go review, we gave the speaker a glowing four and a half star rating, praising its expansive sound, excellent battery life and IPX7 waterproof rating.

Earfun UBoom L: was $79.99 now $48.59 at Amazon

In our Earfun UBoom L review, we found the Bluetooth speaker to be a bundle of fun. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating makes it an excellent choice for a beach trip or pool party this summer, and now it's at its lowest ever price, there's no better time to buy. To land this deal, simply add the speaker to your Amazon basket and use the code 'UBOOMLPD' at checkout.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

We had a lot of nice things to say in our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 review, especially when it came to the speaker's compact size and long-lasting battery life. Now the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 can be yours for 43% less than its usual price, that's the cheapest we've ever seen it. This deal applies to the Hyper Pink, Joyous Brights Grey and Performance Blue color options.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This booming Bluetooth speaker is now available for 31% less (if you're a Prime member) – now that's incredible value. The Soundcore Boom 2 is a bass-heavy beast that even has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it's totally pool/beach-party ready – it's floatable too, so it's not a problem if it falls in the water. As we mentioned in our Anker Soundcore Boom 2 review, you're not getting perfectly balanced audio for this price, but if you want a powerful portable speaker this is a great-value option.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

This light and robust outdoor speaker from Bose is as cheap as it's ever been. Normally on sale at $149, Amazon has decided to slash the price of every colorway, with the exception of Black. With the SoundLink Flex, you'll be guaranteed great audio technology, an IP67 rating, and a robust build. That's everything you need for a great outdoor party this summer.

Today's best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals - UK

Anker SoundCore 2: was £39.99 now £25.99 at Amazon

The Anker SoundCore 2 is IPX5 water resistant and boasts a strong battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a very decent beachside companion, and for less than £30 you're getting incredible value. We've seen this speaker's price drop to a similar level before, but no lower, so this is a top Prime Day deal.

Sony SRS-XB100: was £55 now £35 at Amazon

This surprisingly powerful mini Bluetooth speaker is available for less than we've ever seen before, and with summer in full swing there’s no better time to buy. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we especially liked the portable speaker's impressive bass and vocal clarity, and although it’s not going to produce the sweetest highs compared to pricier speakers, you still get fantastic bang for your buck in the sound department.

Tribit StormBox Micro: was £52.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The original coaster-sized Bluetooth speaker from Tribit is 25% off for Prime Day, and given how much we adore its successor, we think any savings make it even better value. In our Tribit StormBox Micro 2 review, we gave that model 5 stars out of 5 and named it the best budget option you can buy, so keep an eye out for deals on that too.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2: was £119.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

The best value party speaker is 29% cheaper than usual for Prime members, meaning its the cheapest it's ever been. The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 only released this year, but its imposing bass, lightweight design (considering its large size) and IPX7 waterproof rating make it a fantastic value pick

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149.95 now £99.95 at Amazon

Great battery life, easy portability, big sound and easy-to-use controls all make this speaker a great choice for under £100. We gave it four stars out of five in our Bose SoundLink Flex review and still think that it's a top alternative to some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. This is the joint-lowest price we've seen the SoundLink Flex listed for, so if you'd like to buy this speaker, act now!

This year there are so many cheap Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals, although there are a few standouts in our view. In both the UK and US, we're big fans of the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 offer, which sees the portable speaker fall to its lowest ever price on both sides of the pond. A special shout-out also goes to the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 and Sony SRS-XB100 deals in the US and UK respectively, both of which offer the largest savings proportional to their usual prices.

However, there are so many more bargains available during Prime Day this year, and we want to make sure you don't miss a thing. That's why we're regularly updating our Prime Day deals guide, so you can get the low-down on all the best early sales from Amazon and competing retailers. The guide covers everything from the best Bluetooth speaker deals to offers on air fryers, so why not take a look?

