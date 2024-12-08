Walmart's weekend sale is live – shop Black Friday prices on best-selling Christmas gifts

Deals
By
published

Save on AirPods, robot vacuums, TVs, air fryers, Xbox and toys

Last-minute Christmas gifts at Walmart
(Image credit: Walmart)

It's the weekend after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and Walmart just keeps on giving with a massive weekend sale. The retailer has launched a holiday sale with left-over Black Friday prices on best-selling gift ideas. You can save on AirPods, robot vacuums, air fryers, TVs, gaming consoles, and toys.

Shop Walmart's full holiday sale

As a deals editor and self-proclaimed shopping expert, I've gone through Walmart's weekend sale and hand-picked the 23 best deals on gift ideas. I've selected highly rated products from brands like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, and Roomba that would make great Christmas gifts.

A few highlights include Apple's MacBook Air M1 on sale for $599.99, the popular Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 on sale for $199.99, and this Chefman Turbofry air fryer on sale for only $50.

Most of Walmart's deals listed below are still on sale for the same record-low prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That will change as we get closer to Christmas, so you should snag these bargains while you can.

Walmart's 23 best-selling gifts on sale

Roku Express HD
Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 at Walmart

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

View Deal
Ninja Blast Portable Blender
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

Get the best compact, single-serve blender for just $39.99 at Walmart's holiday sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

View Deal
Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider
Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider: was $99.99 now $50 at Walmart

If you're looking to gift a cheap air fryer, Walmart has a massive 50% discount on the top-rated Chefman air fryer, bringing the price down to $50. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider, so you can separate food for dual cooking.

View Deal
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

Apple devices are always popular products during the Christmas shopping season, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

View Deal
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $159 now $89 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones for just $89 right now -an excellent price. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Ninja Grand Kitchen System
Ninja Grand Kitchen System: was $169 now $98 at Walmart

At Walmart's holiday sale, you can grab this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $98. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.

View Deal
Tineco iFloor 2 Blue Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum / Mop
Tineco iFloor 2 Blue Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum / Mop: was $149 now $99 at Walmart

The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's holiday sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.

View Deal
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $119 at Walmart

Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

View Deal
HP 14-inch laptop
HP 14-inch laptop: was $249 now $129 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop, Walmart's holiday sale has HP's 14-inch laptop for just $129 – an incredible price. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a popular Christmas gift this year, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and Walmart has them on sale for $169 - $15 more than the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV
Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $278 now $178 at Walmart

Walmart is known for its stunningly low prices on TVs during Black Friday, and this 2024 Hisense set is still on sale for a record-low price. For just $178, you get 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming. This is an incredible offer, and I don't expect it to be around for long.

View Deal
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $234.99 now $199.99 at Walmart

The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great Christmas gift idea, and Walmart's holiday sale includes the Ranger 2.0 model for $199.99 – a record-low price. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand, a removable base plate, and an ash pan, making cleaning easier.

View Deal
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Walmart

If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V8 Absolute is a fantastic option at just $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 – just $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Black Friday, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is still on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

View Deal
iRobot Roomba Combo j5
iRobot Roomba Combo j5: was $529 now $299 at Walmart

Here's an incredible deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.

View Deal
Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB)
Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB): was $449.99 now $398 at Walmart

There have been savings galore for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition this Black Friday. And rightly so, as I feel its retail price is a touch on the pricey side given the lack of a disc drive. It's certainly more compelling below that $400 mark. Sadly there's no bundle here, but still a decent saving for the console itself.

View Deal
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $478 at Walmart

This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock at the same record-low price of $478. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

View Deal
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Walmart

Walmart has a $100 discount on the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, and the Shark app allows you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere.

View Deal
Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (disc)
Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (disc): was $499.99 now $424 at Walmart

If you're after the best-value PS5 Slim console as well as the best-value bundle, then this Fortnite Cobalt Star listing at Walmart is the way to go, with a $50 discount.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M1
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart

At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024)
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $887 at Walmart

Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas present, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $887. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

View Deal
TOPICS
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.