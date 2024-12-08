Walmart's weekend sale is live – shop Black Friday prices on best-selling Christmas gifts

It's the weekend after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and Walmart just keeps on giving with a massive weekend sale. The retailer has launched a holiday sale with left-over Black Friday prices on best-selling gift ideas. You can save on AirPods, robot vacuums, air fryers, TVs, gaming consoles, and toys.



As a deals editor and self-proclaimed shopping expert, I've gone through Walmart's weekend sale and hand-picked the 23 best deals on gift ideas. I've selected highly rated products from brands like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, and Roomba that would make great Christmas gifts.



A few highlights include Apple's MacBook Air M1 on sale for $599.99, the popular Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 on sale for $199.99, and this Chefman Turbofry air fryer on sale for only $50.



Most of Walmart's deals listed below are still on sale for the same record-low prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That will change as we get closer to Christmas, so you should snag these bargains while you can.



Walmart's 23 best-selling gifts on sale

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 at Walmart Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for just $39.99 at Walmart's holiday sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart Apple devices are always popular products during the Christmas shopping season, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $159 now $89 at Walmart You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones for just $89 right now -an excellent price. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

Ninja Grand Kitchen System: was $169 now $98 at Walmart At Walmart's holiday sale, you can grab this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $98. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $119 at Walmart Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

HP 14-inch laptop: was $249 now $129 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop, Walmart's holiday sale has HP's 14-inch laptop for just $129 – an incredible price. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a popular Christmas gift this year, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and Walmart has them on sale for $169 - $15 more than the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $278 now $178 at Walmart Walmart is known for its stunningly low prices on TVs during Black Friday, and this 2024 Hisense set is still on sale for a record-low price. For just $178, you get 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming. This is an incredible offer, and I don't expect it to be around for long.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Walmart If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V8 Absolute is a fantastic option at just $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Black Friday, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is still on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5: was $529 now $299 at Walmart Here's an incredible deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.

Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB): was $449.99 now $398 at Walmart There have been savings galore for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition this Black Friday. And rightly so, as I feel its retail price is a touch on the pricey side given the lack of a disc drive. It's certainly more compelling below that $400 mark. Sadly there's no bundle here, but still a decent saving for the console itself.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $478 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock at the same record-low price of $478. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Walmart Walmart has a $100 discount on the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, and the Shark app allows you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.