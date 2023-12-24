This 58-inch 4K TV won't arrive by Christmas, but it's worth grabbing with this 40% discount
Ring in the New Year with a new stunning TV
TVs are among the most heavily-discounted appliances during big sale events and during the holiday season. These big-ticket items tend to be a bit more than what most people would spend on gifts, but massive discounts being offered by retailers make them more affordable - enough for some to consider splurging on one as a present for their favorite person.
Of course, it's a little too late to buy a TV online now if you want it before Christmas Day. However, there are still a handful of Christmas deals online that make them worth grabbing, even if you won't get them until after Christmas.
Case in point this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense. Retailing at $600, it's a mid-range model that is more accessible than premium TVs. But this 40% discount from Amazon slashes $240 off its tag, which means it's now a budget-friendly option for movie- and show-watching streamers.
Take a closer look at this deal below.
Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF smart TV: was
$599.99 now $359.98 at Amazon
Save $240 - Lauded for its great picture quality, high contrast, and user-friendly interface, the Hisense 58U6HF is a fantastic value for your money. Especially now that it's only $360 with this deep discount on Amazon. Thanks to its QLED technology, it delivers richer, more vibrant, and accurate colors, and for the price, you're getting Fire TV built-in as well as Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. That's not to mention the included Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to find content via voice commands. Many reviewers say that it doesn't have the best audio quality and the highest dynamic range, but for how much it costs now, it's a quality purchase.
You may not get this by Christmas, but if you're a Prime member and you order it now, you will get it by Thursday, December 28, with Amazon's fast AND free delivery. So, whether you're getting it for your home or for someone you love, you will still be able to enjoy your favorite holiday movies during your Christmas break.
