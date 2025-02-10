The Samsung President's Day sale is live: up to $1,900 off appliances, Galaxy S25 and TVs

Samsung is one of the first major retailers to launch its annual President's Day sales this week, featuring massive discounts of up to $1,900 on a wide range of appliances, TVs, phones, and useful accessories like buds and smartwatches.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the 12 best deals in today's Samsung President's Day sale below- including plenty of models we've personally tested and recommended here on site.

Today's highlights include the excellent value 70-inch Samsung DU7200 TV for a record-low price of $529.99 (was $589), the choice of either a $150 trade-in rebate or a $50 upfront discount on the latest Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and additional bundle savings of up to $600 on premium large appliances.

A few of these listings are deals we've seen before, such as the massive trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 store credit on the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the $250 trade rebate on the Galaxy Ring. They are well worth checking out, however, since these are easily some of the best deals the retailer has featured since Black Friday back in November.

Today's best deals in the Samsung President's Day sales

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Looking for one of the latest Galaxy S25 devices? The official Samsung Store is offering an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 of store credit on the house for both carrier and unlocked devices today. The trade-in here is superb and the $300 credit is also a significant bonus that can be used to pick up any number of cheap accessories at the Samsung Store. Overall, this is a great offer and easily one of the best deals on the market for all three of these new flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung

Samsung's latest deal on the Galaxy Ring offers an impressive combination of a trade-in rebate and a nice little chunk of store credit on the house. Specifically, trading in almost any other smart ring or smartwatch gets you a huge discount of up to $250 – enough to get one of our favorite wearables for just $150. The credit here can also be used to get a discount on several phones, earbuds, or smartwatches.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: up to $150 off with a trade-in, or $50 off upfront at Samsung

You can benefit from a record-high trade-in discount for Samsung's latest earbuds today at the official Samsung Store. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $99.99 by handing over a pair of decent buds as part of a trade. Don't want to trade? Instead get yourself a nice $50 upfront discount, bringing these excellent buts down to $199.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $400 off with a trade-in

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now you can get it for as little as $250 when you trade-in an old device. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Large appliances: save up to $1,800, plus extra bundle savings at Samsung

President's Day has to be one of the best times of the year to buy large appliances at Samsung. Today, this retailer's massive discounts are stretching all the way up to $1,800 for refrigerators, ranges, washers, and many other premium white goods. If you're looking for multiple appliances, keep an eye out for the massive bundle discounts of up to $600 - also available in today's President's Day sales.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,099.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $1099; a price that's just $100 away from the Black Friday record-low. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $899.99; a great price for such a premium display. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.90 now $929.99 at Samsung Samsung's President's Day sale has dropped this huge 70-inch Q60D QLED TV to $929 - a price that includes a huge $670 discount. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images despite it being the more budget-orientated model in the range. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet in today's President's Day sales. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching all types of content. Today's deal isn't the best we've ever seen but you can still get a decent $800 discount on the 65-inch model in today's President's Day sales.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display to fill up that living space, Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $500 price cut in today's President's Day sales. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

