The best TV in the world is on sale for its lowest price yet for Presidents' Day

I've been hunting for the best of the best Presidents' Day sale since Amazon launched its official sale last week, and I might have just spotted it. The retailer has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,317.75, which is almost $1,400 off and a new record-low price. It's an incredible deal for a big-screen OLED display and definitely in the running for the best offer from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale.



The LG C4 was released in March of last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best OLED TV guide. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



If you want a premium OLED display, you can't get much better than this incredible discount on our best-rated TV. I've listed more of today's best Presdients' Day TV deals below, and like Amazon's sale, most offers will end at midnight.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,317.35 at Amazon Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. Today's deal from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is a new record-low price.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV is a favorite of ours at TechRadar, as it's one of the best cheap OLED TVs you can buy. It's good for all-around use, but it excels especially well as a gaming TV with its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate, so it would be a good buy if you're hoping from movies to Madden. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Best Buy is the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display to buy during Presidents' Day, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,099 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,099.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching all types of content. Today's deal isn't the best we've ever seen but you can still get a decent $800 discount on the 65-inch model in today's President's Day sales.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

