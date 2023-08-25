The best OLED TV deals ahead of Labor Day - $600 off LG, Samsung and Sony

Looking to score a stunning OLED display ahead of this year's Labor Day sales event? Luckily, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have launched early Labor Day TV sales with record-low prices on some of our best-rated OLED TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony.



We've listed all the best offers below, starting with our best TV of the year, LG's stunning 55-inch C2 OLED TV, which is down to a record-low price of $1,149 (was $1,499.99) at Walmart - beating the current deal at Amazon and Walmart. If you're looking for a smaller screen size, Best Buy has the still-fantastic 48-inch LG A2 OLED down to $649.99 (was $1,299.99) thanks to today's massive 50% discount. Plus, you can get the all-new LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99 (was $1,2499.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



Below, we've listed all the best early Labor Day TV sales, followed by more of today's top OLED deals. Most of these listings include record-low prices so we don't expect you'll find a better bargain at the official Labor Day sales event.

Today's best Labor Day OLED TV deals

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,149 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Walmart has the 55-inch display on sale for $1,149. That's the lowest price we've ever seen, and it beats the current deal at Best Buy and Amazon. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,200, which is a fantastic value on an exceptional TV.



Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and today's Labor Day sale drops the 55-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,999. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to LG's all-new C3 OLED TV, Best Buy's early Labor Day sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,999.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,395 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic entry-level OLED TV from Sony, and Amazon has the 55-inch model down to $1,395 - $100 more than the record-low price. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but also full support for 120Hz gaming. It's not the brightest TV on the market currently, but it's a great choice for sports, games, movies, and, well - everything.

