The best after-Christmas TV sales 2024: 4K, QLED and OLED displays from $69.99

It's the day after Christmas, which means it's one of the best opportunities of the year to find fantastic deals on TVs. After-Christmas TV sales include record-low prices on this year's best-selling displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Insignia.



As TechRadar's deals editor who specializes in TVs, I've gone through today's sales and hand-picked the best after-Christmas TV deals. Today's offers include a wide range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays on sale, with massive discounts as retailers make room for 2025 TVs.



Below, you'll find the best after-Christmas TV sales from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, followed by the top deals, which have been categorized by size. A few highlights include LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $699.99, Amazon's popular 50-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for only $299.99, and this Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $478.



Shop more after-Christmas TV deals below, most of which include the same or further record-low prices we saw over Black Friday. Keep in mind that stock is limited, and you might not see prices like this until the next big holiday sale event in 2025. You can also browse our after-Christmas sales guide for more offers around the web.

The best after-Christmas TV sales

24-48 inch after-Christmas TV deals

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The cheapest TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $69.99 - the same price we saw on Black Friday. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote. This is a fantastic deal if you want to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and I can't imagine you'll find a better price in the new year.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $100 less over Cyber Monday but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

50-55 inch after-Christmas TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. The 50-inch model is down to $299 when you apply the code 50OMNI at checkout - that's a new record-low price.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $347.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Amazon has Samsung's 55-inch 4K smart TV for just $347.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's after-Christmas sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $479.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $898 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas present, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $898. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,294 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,294.

60-75 inch after-Christmas TV deals

LG UT70 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $379.99 is an incredible deal. The LG UT70 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - a whopping $1,200 discount and just $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The LG C3 OLED TV is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and the 65-inch model is now on sale for $1,396.99. That's a whopping $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $478 at Walmart This TV was incredibly popular during Black Friday and is back in stock at Walmart's after-Christmas sale. For just $478, the 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

