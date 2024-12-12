The Apple Watch 10 is back to its record-low Black Friday price and ships before Christmas

If you're looking for a last-minute gift idea or just a nice December treat for yourself, Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch 10 back down to its record-low Black Friday price.



The retailer has the all-new Series 10 smartwatch on sale for $329.99 when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $70 and an impressive discount for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 10 was released back in September and features the largest and most advanced display on an Apple Watch, making it easier to read apps and texts. It's also the thinnest and lightest mainline Apple Watch yet, with a wide-angle OLED display that's 40% brighter than its predecessor. Other features include Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, water temperature sensor, and faster charging.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is back down to a record-low price of $329 when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Another cheap stocking stuffer idea that people will actually use is the all-new Echo Pop, for just $17.99—the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Sweese store Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $24.99 now $22.99 at Amazon This set of double-wall glass mugs would make a great Christmas gift for the coffee lover in your life for just $22.99. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature. Arrives before Christmas

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's on sale for just $49.99. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's an Amazon best-seller that's rarely on sale, so you should snap up today's discount. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite Black Friday deal is still live at Amazon - the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 - a record-low price. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life; plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price. Arrives before Christmas

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a new record-low price for one of its latest and easiest-to-use appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller during holiday sales because it makes a great Christmas gift. Today's deal brings the price down $134.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks. Arrives before Christmas

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low. Arrives before Christmas

