The Amazon Labor Day sale is LIVE - here my top 47 deals

The 2023 Amazon Labor Day sale is now LIVE - with record-low prices on thousands of items, including kitchen appliances, TVs, smart home devices, AirPods, mattresses, clothing, and so much more. To help you wade through all the offers, I've gone through today's sale to bring you my top 47 deal picks.



Amazon is always a favorite in Labor Day sales, thanks to a wide variety of products discounted from top brands like Apple, Nespresso, Samsung, and Roomba, to name a few. I've been highly impressed with this year's sale, thanks to massive discounts and best-ever offers on some of this year's best-selling tech and appliances.



Some examples include the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,696.99, the Apple Watch SE down to just $219, and the best-selling 4K Fire TV stick 4K Max on sale for $26.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.



More of my favorite deals include the viral Beckham pillows down to $39.70 and the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale.



Below are links to the most popular categories from Amazon's Labor Day sale, followed by more of today's stand-out deals. Keep in mind that Labor Day sales will end tonight at Midnight, and you might not see prices like this until November's Black Friday deals event.

Amazon Labor Day Sale LIVE - the 45 best deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $39.70 at Amazon

40% discount - Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $39.70 when you apply the additional 40% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price for Labor Day.

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set: was $50.97 now $30.37 at Amazon

This Mellanni Queen Sheets has over 339,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and the set is now on sale at $30.37 at Amazon when you apply the additional 5% discount at checkout. The four-piece sheet set includes a fitted and flat sheet and two pillowcases and are stain, shrink, fade, wrinkle, and pill-resistant and are now down to a record-low price at Amazon's Labor Day sale.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow: was $3,395 now from $2,716 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has the top-rated queen-size Casper Wave Hybrid Snow on sale for just $2,227.46. That's a massive $617 and the lowest price we've ever seen. The mattress features HeatDelete bands, a cooling gel, and a QuickCool cover to keep temperatures down.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $729 at Amazon

Grab this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $729 at Amazon. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon

Always a best-seller during holiday sales like Labor Day, Amazon has the best-selling 65-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - $60 more than the lowest-ever price. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,596 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.



Price comparison: Walmart: $1,677.99 | Best Buy: $1,599.99

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals from Amazon's Labor Day sale is the all-new 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's Labor Day TV deals, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $429.99.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget display, the Insignia F30 Series is a fantastic option, and Amazon has the 2023 50-inch model on sale for just $219.99. You're getting the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, all for under $220, which is an incredible value.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): was $ 369.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K smart TV for $259.99 at Amazon's Labor Day sale - just $9 more than the record-low price. The Amazon 4-Series TV has over 32,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $260.

Toshiba V35 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

At just 32 inches, this Toshiba V35 is a bargain if you need a small and basic TV for a second room in the house such as a bedroom or kitchen. Don't expect any fancy bells and whistles, this is just a straightforward HD display. It does, however, come with the Fire OS, so you have access to all the major streaming apps and voice controls through Alexa.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: was $239 now $139 at Amazon

Tools are another popular Labor Day sales category, and Amazon is offering a $100 discount on this top-rated Dewalt Max cordless drill combo kit bringing the price down to $139 - just $2 shy of the record-low price. The Kit includes a Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.99 for Labor Day - the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker: was $59.99 , now $31.99 at Amazon

Now on sale for $31.99, this is an Amazon all-time low price for this Mr. Coffee coffee maker. Save yourself the morning trips to Starbucks and keep this compact single-serve machine at your desk. It brews hot or cold drinks in as little as four minutes. For iced coffee, a reusable tumbler, lid, and straw are included.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was $209 now $120.75 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the Vertuo Next from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers in its budget range, and during our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, we thought it created some great-tasting coffee and was incredibly easy to use. Today's Labor Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $120.75 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has the best-selling Ninja XL air fryer on sale for $119.95 - $20 more than the record-low price. The 5.5-quart air fryer has over 17,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a family-sized basket, allowing you to air fry three pounds of french fries or chicken wings.

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Though we haven't technically tested this version of Ninja's two-basket air fryer, we have given the older Ninja Foodi Max a lofty 4-star review for its versatility and ability to multitask. The Ninja DZ201 boasts the same capabilities and enjoys a top 5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, and its 8-quart model is on sale for $129.99 for Labor Day - $30 more than the lowest-ever price.

Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven: was $129.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

Another one of our favorite models from TechRadar's best air fryers buyer's guide, the Cuisinart TOA-60, is a fantastic 2-in-1 solution for all your air frying and toasting needs. It's quite big, but it will essentially roll a few appliances into one while providing seven easy-to-use functions with quiet operation. In our Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review, we were able to effectively warm, bake, cook, and air fry everything from paninis to pizzas - with delicious results.

Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are always popular at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the Little Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $124.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.



Price comparison: Target: $164.99 | Walmart: $153

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 shy of the record-low. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $369.99 at Walmart

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for $369.99, thanks to today's $180 discount. You're getting powerful and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $175 now $145 at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's Labor Day deal brings the price down to $145 - just $10 more than the record-low price.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.90 now $369.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for $369.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon.com

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has the earbuds down to $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $89. That's the best deal you'll find and $14 more than the record-low price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): was $169 now $149 at Amazon

A slightly pricier option, the 3rd generation Apple AirPods are the latest model from the brand and feature an impressive spatial audio mode. Our AirPods 3 review praised their ease of use, comfortable design, and new IPX4 water resistance. They're a great pair of buds, but they don't feature the noise cancellation features or customizable ear tips of the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Always a holiday best-seller, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, are on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

AirPods Max: $549 $449 at Amazon

Apple's over-ear headphones are an audio tour de force, delivering huge sound that's natural and all-encompassing, thanks partly to the highly effective noise cancellation. This is a solid discount, though not spectacular – on very rare occasions, they've dropped as low as $349, but this is the lowest price we've seen in months.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

Our favorite Apple deal from Amazon's Labor Day sale might be the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $309 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Today's Labor Day deal brings the best-selling smartwatch down to $309, which is the lowest price we've seen in months and $30 more than the record-low we briefly saw at Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269 at Amazon

The 2021 Apple iPad is on sale for $269, which is just $20 more than the record-low price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power, Amazon has Apple's latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon's Labor Day sale, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

This price on the latest 15-inch MacBook Air isn't anything new but it is a match for the best yet on this absolutely stunning Ultrabook. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display this deal is absolutely recommended. Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,199 at B&H Photo

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro): was $1,299 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

The best MacBook Pro deal in the Labor Day sales is on the latest 14-inch M2 Pro model - one of the best laptops money can buy right now. While this isn't a record-breaking price, it's a match for the best we've seen yet and well worth a look if you need a seriously powerful machine for design or production work. We awarded this one a best-in-class four and a half stars out of five rating on our MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) review thanks to its superb chipset, display, and incredible 20-hour battery life. Price check: sold out at Amazon | $1,799 at B&H Photo

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Labor Day sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $24.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $24.99. The Alexa-enabled indoor HD camera features night vision and two-way audio and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $69.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Looking for an outdoor security camera? You can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $49.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The outdoor security camera is weather-resistant, features two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device for non-Prime members. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon, which is $10 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $64.99 - that's just $15 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and only the 3rd time the smart display has been discounted. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a tablet deal in today's Amazon Labor Day sale, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is the brand's latest 11-inch slate and it's on sale for $129.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

You can also check out our Labor Day TV sales guide and see the best Labor Day laptop sales. If you're looking for more retailer sales, you can see today's best deals from the Walmart Labor Day sale and the Best Buy Labor Day sales event.