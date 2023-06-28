The Amazon 4th of July sale is now live - here are the 13 best offers right now

The 4th of July sales event is almost here, and Amazon is kicking things off with an early sale that launched today. The retail giant is offering impressive discounts on a variety of items, including TVs, vacuums, tablets, AirPods, kitchen appliances, and more. We've scoured through all the available offers from today's 4th of July sale to bring you the 13 best deals happening right now.



Today's 4th of July sale comes at an exciting time, as this year's Amazon Prime Day sale is also just around the corner, taking place on July 11 and 12. That means today's bargains include a mix of 4th of July offers and early Prime Day deals on its own best-selling devices. Some highlights from today's sale include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 (was $249), the top-rated Ninja Pro blender for just $64.99 (was $99.99), and the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner marked down to $349 (was $469.99). You'll also find impressive TV deals with stunningly-low prices like this Insignia 50-inch 4K fire TV on sale for just $199.99 (was $349.99) and Amazon's highly-rated 75-inch Omni Series TV for $719.99 (was 1,049.99) - the lowest price we've seen all year.



See more of today's best deals from the early Amazon 4th of July sale below, and you can check out our main 4th of July sales hub to see more of today's top offers around the web.

Amazon 4th of July sale - today's 13 best deals

Bubble Lawn Mower: was $35.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

This bubble lawn mower is a summer must-have for little ones, and Amazon has the outdoor toy on sale for just $18.99, thanks to today's massive 47% discount. The bubble lawn mower includes a bottle of bubble solution and can not only blow bubbles but also produces realistic sound effects to add to the fun. With over 9,000 positive reviews and an adorable price, this is an easy buy in today's 4th of July sale.

Soppycid 12 Pcs Reusable Water Balloons: was $32.99 now $29.69 at Amazon

Reusable water balloons? Yes, please! Amazon's 4th of July sale is getting you summer ready with this 12-pack of reusable water balloons for just $29.69. Made of durable silicone and magnetic technology, the water balloons provide endless hours of fun, and you can avoid the mess and waste of traditional water balloons.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow: was $89 now $61.28 at Amazon

Looking to upgrade your pillow? Amazon has the Tempur-Pedic Cloud pillow on sale for $61.28, thanks to today's 4th of July discount. With over 5,000 positive reviews, the memory foam pillow is ideal for back and stomach sleepers thanks to the ultra-conforming material and adaptive support.

Waterpik Cordless water flosser: was $69 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Waterpik has been so popular these past few years over big sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday that it's no surprise it's back again this time round. Today's price is the second-best at the retailer and overall a great deal on this handy bathroom appliance. This rechargeable flosser helps you maintain healthy teeth and gums thanks to the easy to use setting and, removable reservoir, and customizable tips.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Blender: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite 4th of July deals from Amazon is the Ninja Nutri Pro blender marked down to $64.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The personal blender includes a 24-oz. single-serve cup so you can take smoothies on the go and features a compact design so it won't clutter up your kitchen.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This 4th of July deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum: was $469.99 now $349 at Amazon

Looking for a new vacuum? Here's a great choice if you're thinking about going cordless. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar and works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. This particular model was $20 cheaper on a very brief occasion last month, but today's 4th of July sale price is the next-best we've seen all year.

Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 heater and fan: was $469 now $329.99 at Amazon

It's pricey, but this discount on the Dyson Hot+Cool heater fan combo is a genuine real deal. We haven't seen a price cut on this model for well over a year now so it's the perfect time to pick up this premium 2-in-1 cooler/heater combo. With this superb gadget you'll not only be able to stay cool in the summer thanks to the powerful jet fan but the in-built ceramic plates will heat you up in no time when the time comes.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are always a best-seller during holiday sales, and Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon's 4th of July sale has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

This specific Insignia model is an Amazon best-seller, and today's 4th of July deal brings the 43-inch size down to a record-low price of $169.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Insignia F30 Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's discount brings the 50-inch model down to $199.99 - a fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Hisense U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $599 now $399 at Amazon

Dropping to its lowest price yet in the Amazon 4th of July sales, this Hisense U6 Series TV is a great choice if you're looking for a solid display on a budget. Not only does it support Fire TV right out the box but Hisense's ULED technology offers vivid colors and deep blacks for the price. Our Hisense U6G ULED TV review gave this one four stars out of five, praising it's no-nonsense feature set, excellent picture, and great value.

