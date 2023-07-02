Amazon's huge 4th of July sale is live: here are the 15+ best deals
Shop AirPods, vacuums, TVs, Amazon devices, and more
4th of July sales are live from all your favorite online retailers, including Amazon, with epic deals on TVs, vacuums, AirPods, bedding, kitchen devices, and Amazon's own devices. We've scoured the site so you don't have to and listed the 15+ best 4th of July sales from Amazon below.
Today's 4th of July sale comes at an exciting time, as this year's Amazon Prime Day sale is also just around the corner, taking place on July 11 and 12. That means today's bargains include a mix of 4th of July offers and early Prime Day deals on its own best-selling devices. Some highlights from today's sale include the latest Apple Watch SE for just $219, the highly-rated Beckham Hotel pillows down to $42.49, and the best-selling Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $349.
You'll also find impressive TV deals with stunningly-low prices like this Insignia 50-inch 4K fire TV on sale for just $199.99 (was $349.99) and Amazon's highly-rated 75-inch Omni Series TV for $719.99 (was 1,049.99) - the lowest price we've seen all year.
See more of today's best deals from the Amazon 4th of July sale below, and you can check out our main 4th of July sales hub to see more of today's top offers around the web.
Amazon 4th of July sale - today's 13 best deals
Bubble Lawn Mower: was
$35.99 now $18.99 at Amazon
This bubble lawn mower is a summer must-have for little ones, and Amazon has the outdoor toy on sale for just $18.99, thanks to today's massive 47% discount. The bubble lawn mower includes a bottle of bubble solution and can not only blow bubbles but also produces realistic sound effects to add to the fun. With over 9,000 positive reviews and an adorable price, this is an easy buy in today's 4th of July sale.
Soppycid 12 Pcs Reusable Water Balloons: was
$32.99 now $29.69 at Amazon
Reusable water balloons? Yes, please! Amazon's 4th of July sale is getting you summer ready with this 12-pack of reusable water balloons for just $29.69. Made of durable silicone and magnetic technology, the water balloons provide endless hours of fun, and you can avoid the mess and waste of traditional water balloons.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was
$61.37. now $42.49 at Amazon
You can snag these top-rated pillows for just $42.49 at Amazon's 4th of July sale. The queen-size pillow set has over 149,000 positive reviews, thanks to the 250-thread count cover, cooling technology, and now an ultra-affordable price.
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow: was
$89 now $61.28 at Amazon
Looking to upgrade your pillow? Amazon has the Tempur-Pedic Cloud pillow on sale for $61.28, thanks to today's 4th of July discount. With over 5,000 positive reviews, the memory foam pillow is ideal for back and stomach sleepers thanks to the ultra-conforming material and adaptive support.
Waterpik Cordless water flosser: was
$69 now $49.99 at Amazon
The Waterpik has been so popular these past few years over big sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday that it's no surprise it's back again this time round. Today's price is the second-best at the retailer and overall, a great deal on this handy bathroom appliance. This rechargeable flosser helps you maintain healthy teeth and gums thanks to the easy-to-use setting and, removable reservoir, and customizable tips.
Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Blender: was
$99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon
One of our favorite 4th of July deals from Amazon is the Ninja Nutri Pro blender marked down to $64.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The personal blender includes a 24-oz. single-serve cup so you can take smoothies on the go and features a compact design so it won't clutter up your kitchen.
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum: was
$469.99 now $349 at Amazon
Looking for a new vacuum? Here's a great choice if you're thinking about going cordless. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar and works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. This particular model was $20 cheaper on a very brief occasion last month, but today's 4th of July sale price is the next-best we've seen all year.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was
$189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
This 4th of July deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was
$329 now $249 at Amazon
If you're looking for a cheap iPad in today's 4th of July Apple sales, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low of $249 when you apply the additional $29 discount at checkout. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, expressing with today's $80 discount.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):
was $159 now $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249 now $199.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are always a best-seller during holiday sales, and Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was
$249 now $219 at Amazon
You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 at Amazon's 4th of July sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was
$399 now $329 at Amazon
The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon's 4th of July sale has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to add a small display to your home, Amazon has this 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon
This specific Insignia model is an Amazon best-seller, and today's 4th of July deal brings the 43-inch size down to a record-low price of $169.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2023): was
$349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
The Insignia F30 Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's discount brings the 50-inch model down to $199.99 - a fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was
$1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's 4th of July deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.
Hisense 58-inch U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was
$599 now $399 at Amazon
Dropping to its lowest price yet in the Amazon 4th of July sales, this Hisense U6 Series TV is a great choice if you're looking for a solid display on a budget. Not only does it support Fire TV right out of the box, but Hisense's ULED technology offers vivid colors and deep blacks for the price. Our Hisense U6G ULED TV review gave this one four stars out of five, praising its no-nonsense feature set, excellent picture, and great value.
