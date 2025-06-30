Amazon's early Prime Day sale is filled with cheap smart home gadgets - here are 17 deals I'd buy from $8.49
Pick up a handy smart home gadget ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day sale is always a great opportunity to pick up a handy (and cheap) smart home gadget, and today's early deals allow you to grab a bargain right now. The retailer's early Prime Day sale features Amazon's best-selling smart home gadgets, with prices starting at just $8.49
I've rounded up the 17 best smart home gadgets below that I'd buy as a deals editor, including TVs, security cameras, streaming devices, smart plugs, and more. I've selected Amazon's best-selling smart home gadgets, which have thousands of positive reviews and are currently on sale for must-have prices.
A few stand-out offers include Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for only $24.99, the Insignia 50-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $179.99, and the Ring Battery Doorbell bundled with the Ring Indoor Cam for a record-low price of $69.99.
Shop more of my top picks below and keep in mind that, unlike Amazon Prime Day (taking place from July 8 to July 11), today's early deals don't require a Prime membership. You can snag a useful smart home gadget and avoid the madness of next week's official sale.
Amazon's 17 best cheap smart home gadgets
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
I've purchased this smart home gadget twice, and it's currently on sale for only $9.98. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection. It's a must-buy tech gadget at this price.
If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.
Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18.65 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug enables you to add voice control to any outlet, allowing you to turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.
Improve your home's WiFi with this TP-Link extender, now available at its lowest price yet. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Wi-Fi internet coverage up to 1,500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices. At this price, it's a must-buy for your home or office.
Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The top-rated Etekcity smart scale is one of the best-selling smart home gadgets on Amazon, and it's on sale for $17.88. The smart scale can measure your body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight, providing a more detailed way to check in with your health and understand what that number on the scale actually means.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
Amazon's best early Prime Day smart home bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, enables you to see, hear, and speak with anyone from your phone or computer.
The fastest-ever streaming media player, Amazon's all-new Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.
The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. You can control the volume and launch channels hands-free, eliminating the need for your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $569.99, which is a new record-low price.
