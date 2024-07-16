The 8 best Prime Day gaming TV deals to get, based on our real-world testing

Want to level up your gaming experience by getting a new TV? Well, there's no better time than Amazon Prime Day. Among the many TV deals we've seen, there are some great savings to be made on some of the best gaming TVs we've tested.

In the US, the 48-inch LG C4 is available for a record-low $1,196 (was $1,599.99), while the 65-inch Hisense U7N has a hit a lowest-ever price of $749.99 (was $1,099.99). There's also the 65-inch Sony X90L for $1,098.99 (was$1,298.99) and the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is available for $359.99 (was $449.99).

For OLED gaming options in the UK, the 55-inch Samsung S90C is down to £897 (was £1,899) and the 48-inch LG C4 hits £1,297 (was £1,499.99), while the 55-inch Amazon Omni QLED falls to a record-low £429.99 (was £749.99) and the 55-inch Samsung Q80D sits at £898 (was £1,399.99) to provide both entry-level and mid-range QLED options.

These Prime Day TV deals stand out as the best for gamers, whether you're looking for a premium upgrade from one of the best OLED TVs or a smaller screen or more mid-range model. We've tested all of these TVs and feel they're just what gamers will be looking for (with many of us being gamers ourselves!)

Today's best US deals

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 – its lowest price to date. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $749 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value, especially at this ridiculously low price. Offering contrast-rich, bold, colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (which includes AMD FreeSync Premium), and the Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals.

Sony 65-inch X90L LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,098 at Amazon

The Sony X90L uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance picture quality. It has dedicated gaming features and its 'Triluminous' QLED display provides a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching. A solid mid-range option, the 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money with its combo of performance and features and now this price drop makes it an even better value than before.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

Today's best UK deals

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: was £1,999 now £898 at Amazon

The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best TV of 2023, and while this is slightly higher than the £830 we've seen it go for recently, it's still a great price – and remember that we gave it five stars in our Samsung S90C review based on its original price of £1,999! For less than half that price, you can get a gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, a super slim design, and good built-in sound. It might not be a new set, but it's still a top performer and an awesome bargain at this price.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,499.99 now £1,279 at Amazon

The latest mid-range OLED TV from LG, the LG C4, is now available at a record-low price of £1,279 at Amazon. The 48-inch display features exceptional brightness, premium sound, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size, and with these high-end features for around £400, it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price by £20.

Samsung 55-inch Q80D 4K QLED TV: was £1,399 now £898 at Amazon

The Samsung Q80D delivers excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors. It covers all the bases at a mid-range price and has an extensive list of gaming features, including 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Already a good value, this early Prime Day deal makes it even better by knocking £500 off.

If you can stretch your budget, OLED gaming is a sight to behold. The vivid colors, realistic textures and spectacular contrast OLED tech provides lends itself perfectly to next-gen gaming. The LG C4 wowed us with its gaming performance and features – including its Nvidia-certified 144Hz refresh rate. The Samsung S90C was our 2023 TV of the year and gaming is a real highlight, with its fantastic Gaming Hub and four fully stocked HDMI ports.

Elsewhere, the Sony X90L carries 'Perfect for PS5' features such as Auto HDR tone mapping and the Hisense U7N carries a great suite of features for its price tag, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR and Dolby Vision gaming. The Samsung Q80D takes QLED to another level and ties it in with a surprisingly full list of gaming features across four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Finally, the Amazon Omni QLED may not carry all the bells and whistles of the other TVs on this list as it lacks 120Hz support, but in my review I said it was "hard to argue against what it does offer for gamers at such a budget price". Plus, I did just have fun while gaming on it.

