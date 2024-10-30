TechRadar's TV of the year is on sale for its lowest price yet in early Black Friday deal

Samsung surprised us this week by launching early Black Friday deals, and coincidentally, our TechRadar TV of the year is on sale for its lowest price yet.



The Samsung S95D was crowned the best TV in our TechRadar Choice Awards thanks to its stunning design, excellent gaming features, and unrivaled picture quality. Samsung's early Black Friday sale has the 55-inch model on sale for $1,899.99 (originally $2,599.99). That's a new record-low price and a fantastic deal for a stunning, feature-packed OLED display.



In our Samsung S95D review, we awarded the OLED TV five out of five stars due to its ground-breaking picture quality, superb gaming support, and super slim design. The S95D's picture quality is the star of the show, thanks to the new anti-reflection matte screen and AI innovations, which deliver realistic images with vibrant colors and sharp contrast. The OLED display also includes premium sound and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.

Early Black Friday deal: TechRadar's TV of the year

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV'. The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's Black Friday deal from Samsung brings the price of the 55-inch model down to $1,899.99, which is a $700 discount and a record-low price.

More of the best pre-Black Friday TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, over 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,299.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Samsung also brings this one down to its lowest-ever price, according to our price tracking.

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,599 now $1,299 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best TV last year, and it's still a fantastic buy. We gave it five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its stunningly bright, contrast-rich pictures. You also get extensive gaming features, a slim design, and good built-in sound. It might not be a new set, but it's still a top performer and an incredible bargain at this price, with up to $2,800 off in today's Samsung sale.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,396.99. That's a whopping $1,100 savings and only $100 more than the record-low price we saw at Prime Day. The OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $1,100 discount, bringing the price down to a new record low of $1,699.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This is a great deal if you're interested in a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday. The 2024 Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

