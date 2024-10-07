Samsung's legendary monitor puts the 'ultra' in 'ultrawide' - and it's a whopping $720 off right now for Prime Day

You know what the biggest problem with the huge Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 display is? It's the equally huge price tag. Well, luckily for us, Amazon's Prime Day sale has seen this monster monitor discounted by a whopping 40%, bringing it down to $1079.99 (was $1799.99) at Amazon.



Now, that's still pretty expensive, but with a 4.5-star rating in our review, this powerhouse monitor is suddenly a lot more appealing. Boasting a massive 49-inch high-fidelity curved OLED panel and an ultrawide Dual QHD resolution, this is the screen for people who don't want a dual-screen setup but crave more display real estate. At $720 off, it's close to the cheapest the Odyssey OLED G9 has ever been sold for. There's a reason this display occupies the 'best OLED' spot in our list of the best ultrawide monitors.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 deal

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1799.99 now $1079.99 at Amazon

With a huge 40% discount off an equally huge monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9 is arguably the peak of what ultrawide displays should be. With 49 inches of screen real estate along with a snappy 240Hz refresh rate at 0.3ms response time, it's phenomenal for gaming - but its incredible 32:9 aspect ratio also makes it great for multitasking work.

In our review, we praised the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9's phenomenal HDR display for its broad color reproduction, fast refresh rate, and sharpness. Beyond that, we also noted the surprisingly great integrated speaker performance (a common stumbling block for high-end monitors) and the wide range of customization options.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also features Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro, a built-in chip designed to analyze and optimize the on-screen image in real-time to deliver maximum picture quality - tweaking color vibrancy, contrast, and more to generate the best possible image.

Despite the high asking price, I feel very comfortable recommending this and I'm pleased to see it so heavily discounted. Samsung has long established itself as a premium brand that consistently delivers high-end products, and the Odyssey monitor line is no exception: this is a serious display for serious people, whether you're a pro gamer or a Windows power-user.

