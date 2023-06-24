Pro tip: get $5 off your Amazon Prime Day order with this gift card trick

In case you didn't know, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner now as the retailer has announced that its yearly mega-sale is coming July 11th and 12th. Early bird deals are already live, and there are some great tie-in promotions to check out - including one that's rather hidden away on the Amazon gift cards section.

From between July 3rd and July 10th, Prime members will score $5 in credit if they purchase a $50 gift card - a nice little bonus that could see you shave some of the cost off of your Prime Day order. As with the vast majority of Prime Day deals, this one is eligible for Prime members only currently, so you'll need to be signed up to take part.

Note that the July 10th cut-off period here ends just before Prime Day, so you'll want to plan out your spending before the big sale hits. If Prime Day comes and nothing grabs your fancy, then no worries - the credit will be eligible until 25th August 2023. As a side note, this credit can also be used towards an Amazon Prime subscription which is particularly handy if you're no longer on the 30-day free trial and want to squeeze out as much value as possible.

Get $5 off your Amazon Prime Day order

Amazon gift cards: $5 account credit when you purchase a $50 gift card at Amazon

Buy a $50 gift card between the 3rd and 10th of July to get $5 of account credit to spend over Prime Day. Note that this particular promo is eligible for Prime members only and can be redeemed on both items sold via the official Amazon store and towards Prime membership costs. Account credit is eligible until 25th August 2023.

More early Prime Day deals to check out

Alongside the above gift card promo, there are actually a number of other early bird deals you can check out at Amazon this week. We've rounded up a few of the best ones on devices and TVs below, and you can also see a quick summary just above.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. The Ring Wired allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere and features two-way talk and advanced motion detection, and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for constant power.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Prime Members can get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader on sale for $89.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The water-proof Kindle features a larger black & white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids' tablet is the Fire 7, on sale for a record-low of $54.99. The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon has this 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest TV deal ahead of Prime Day is the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series HD smart TV (2021): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, plus three HDMI inputs to connect cable or satellite and video game consoles. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $529.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $329.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

You can also look forward to this year's 4th of July sales event with 4th of July TV sales and 4th of July appliance sales.