My all-time favorite Ninja air fryer is on sale for Prime Day - and I might just buy another

While it only launched this year, I'm delighted to see my all-time favorite air fryer on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can get the fantastic Ninja Double Stack air fryer for $209.99 at Amazon (was $249.99) in the US or £209.99 at Amazon (was £269.99) in the UK, a generous discount on all fronts.

Ever since I first saw the Ninja Double Stack air fryer earlier this year, I knew it was the convection cooker for me. Stylish, slim, and stacked, it's a uniquely vertically aligned air fryer in a horizontally dominated market – and that makes it fantastic for the space-conscious kitchen.

The model I've highlighted above is its larger, 10qt / 9.5L capacity version, however in the US the smaller 8qt version is also on sale for $179.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. Best of all, these prices represent a record-low price on Ninja's newest air fryer - here's everything you need to know about the Double Stack.

This is the air fryer I personally use at home, and it's been a real treat. While it's not received the biggest discount I've seen this Prime Day, the Double Stack still stands out as a fantastic deal, as it's one of a kind thanks to its vertically aligned baskets. Results are fantastic, though they're slightly less even than other Ninja air fryers I've tried - but for the added convenience of its slimline design and at this lower price, that's a fine concession in my books.

In the UK, there's an even better deal on my personal favourite air fryer, knocking £60 off Ninja's newest air fryer. It's a genuine innovation in the air fryer market, vertically stacking its two baskets and offering six cooking modes to choose from. Plus, it has two extra trays to cook across four levels instead of the standard two. Results are fantastic, though they're slightly less even than other Ninja air fryers I've tried - but for the added convenience of its slimline design and at this lower price, that's a fine concession in my books.

In my Ninja Double Stack review, I scored Ninja's latest air fryer a full five stars, highlighting its small footprint but generous capacity as a huge boon - and it really is. My kitchen isn't the most spacious, but I love hosting tapas nights for my friends and family, which is when my Double Stack really shines.

But how has Ninja managed to achieve this feat? Instead of top-mounted heating elements, the Double Stack cooks its contents with rear-mounted heaters and fans. This does mean that, if left unshaken, food towards the back of the trays cook ever so slightly faster than those at the front. However, it's a minimal difference and easily remedied by quickly rearranging food mid-way through the cooking cycle, which I'd always advise in any cooker.

It comes with two removable extra trays in addition to the base tray, giving you even more surface area for crisping and frying all of your favorite foods. Its two basked can be independently controlled and synced up to allow for maximum cooking convenience. Glorious.

