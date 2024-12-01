Missed the amazing Amazon Meta Quest 3S Black Friday deal? This Costco deal is better
Costco members can save $125 on the budget VR headset
Cyber Monday deals are here, and with it arrives the final act of this year’s sales event. If you're fast there’s still a chance to snag an impressive Black Friday weekend deal on tech like the Meta Quest 3 – if you’re a Costco member that is.
While you’ve unfortunately missed out on the Meta Quest 3 deal at Amazon that got you a free $75 gift card with a code (it ended on November 30) you can get something even better by scoring this Meta Quest 3S (256GB) bundle from Costco for $325 – boasting an effective saving of $125.
This 256GB headset model is usually a penny short of $400, so it’s already an effective $75 discount – which is a lot more versatile than the free Amazon gift card – but it also packs in an official Meta Carrying Case which is usually $50 giving you effectively a total saving of $125. And that’s not including the free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest+ you’ll get with your purchase too.
Today's best Meta Quest 3S Black Friday deal
You'll get a Meta Quest 3S (256GB), a free carry case, a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, and three months of Meta Quest+. The catch is you need a Costo membership.
If you want to go all-in on Meta, this other Costco deal is one to watch, you’ll get $100 worth of Meta Quest gift cards for $90. Combine that with Meta’s Cyber Monday software sale and you can build quite the digital game and app library.
Want to save 40% off the games I’ve listed above, and the many, many, many other excellent titles on sale as part of this year’s CYber Monday Meta Quest sale? Remember to use code BFCM24 at checkout and you can save big on stocking up your Quest 3 library.
- See more: check out all of today's Black Friday deals at Costco
If you’re after a Cyber Monday deal on a Meta headset in the US this is now your best bet, as the Amazon and Best Buy gift card offers appear to both have ended for good. That said, there’s a slim chance those gift card savings will return on Cyber Monday proper (December 2).
We’ve seen similar tactics in previous years where fantastic Black Friday deals disappear over the weekend to then super charge your FOMO (fear of missing out) when it returns on Cyber Monday; rather than letting the discount pass you buy again you feel psychologically obligated to grab it while you can. So we might see the same thing happen with the gift card deals.
For non-Costco members or those of you after the full-on Meta Quest 3 (rather than the downgraded, but cheaper 3S) I’d recommend holding out until Cyber Monday. The Costco deal page says it’ll stay live until “12/2/24” so it should still be there tomorrow, so if Amazon’s Quest 3 deal doesn’t return you’ll have enough time to grab the 3S from Costco.
Just remember that Costco memberships aren’t free, so if you don’t yet have one make sure you properly way up the cost of buying a subscription against the savings you expect to make with it.
