Looking to upgrade your Chromebook? This Asus Chromebook Plus is sleek, fast, and AI-ready - oh, and it's discounted in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale

It's been more than a year since Google launched its 'Chromebook Plus' initiative, designed to provide a slightly more powerful and premium standard of ChromeOS-powered laptops to consumers. Unfortunately, that meant higher prices - but with this Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 for $319.99 (was $439.99.99) at Amazon, it's time for the Plus range to shine this Prime Day.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals

Thanks to a 12th-generation Intel Core processor (unlike the lightweight Intel Pentium and Celeron chips found in many Chromebooks), this laptop packs a punch - and it's well-equipped to take advantage of Google AI, too. Asus has also bumped up the RAM and system storage over its non-Plus Chromebooks, which combined with an FHD display makes for one kick-ass laptop.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best deals in your region.

Today's best Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 deal in the US

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $439.99 now $319 at Amazon

This souped-up Chromebook Plus from Asus packs an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage - specs that would be modest on a Windows laptop, but make for an ultra-fast ChromeOS experience with Google AI capabilities.

Today's best Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 deal in the UK

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

At a seriously impressive £150 discount, this is the Chromebook Plus to buy this Prime Day. The Asus CX34 packs an Intel Core CPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD, placing it at the higher end of the Chromebook market when it comes to specs - and it's Google AI-ready, too.

The Asus Chromebook CX34 sits among the best Chromebooks on the market - and in our review, we praised the strong internal specs, build quality, and display. In fact, our biggest criticism was that it looks a bit boring; but if you're looking for a professional-grade laptop for office work, that could actually be a good thing.

Google and Asus have baked a number of useful features into this Chromebook, including OS-level background blurring and noise cancellation for the 1080p webcam that will work in any video calling software, along with the usual ChromeOS integrations for Google Drive, including Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The 256GB SSD means you can install plenty of apps from the Google Play Store, too.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK