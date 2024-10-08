Little robots, big deals: Amazon has Roomba robovac deals from $220 this Prime Day

The name Roomba has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and with good reason – this brand really knows what it's doing when it comes to these little home helpers. For Amazon Prime Day, iRobot has rolled out major discounts across most of its fleet of robovacs.

There are deals for every budget. In the mid-range, the i5+ for $399 at Amazon is outstanding value, while those on a budget would be hard-pressed to find a better deal than $219.99 for the Combo Essential at Amazon. Surprisingly, the all-new Combo 10 Max just got its first ever discount, and is currently $999 at Amazon (a massive 29% off list price).

Note: the brand is running its own rival iRobot Big Deal Days event, so if you'd prefer, most of these deals are matched there.

We've tested out most Roomba models, and they almost always score very highly, so you're in safe hands whichever model you go for. The main thing to figure out is what your budget is, and which tasks you're willing to take on yourself – functions such as mopping and self-emptying all bump the price up. Of course, vacuuming and mopping will be more powerful if you're willing to spend a bit more, too. Here's a closer look at the best Roomba deals for every budget…

Today's best Roomba deals

Roomba i5+ self-emptying robovac and mop: was $549.99 now $399 at Amazon

The i5+ is a very capable robot vacuum and mop that can detect the dirtiest areas of your floor and given them an extra clean. It'll auto-empty its own dustbin into its dock so you only need to deal with that every few weeks, and it's compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. For Prime Day, it's reduced by $150. Don't need the mop? Head straight to iRobot where you'll find the vacuum-only model down to $349.99 (was $499).

Want something cheaper, and happy to sacrifice some extra features to get it? Here's the cheapest option in the iRobot sale…

Roomba Combo Essential: was $274.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

The Essential robovac is a new addition to the Roomba lineup, aimed at budget-conscious buyers. It's understandably less advanced than pricier options, but you're still getting that iRobot expertise and engineering. It's also far from basic: there's still mopping functionality, you can adjust suction and water levels based on needs, and it can be controlled via voice assistant or the companion app. While this isn't the best deal we've seen on this model – it has dropped as low as $199 in the past – it's still excellent value for money.

Got more cash to splash and want the most capable home helper around? We got you…

Roomba Combo 10 Max robot + AutoWash dock: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

The Combo 10 is brand new out, so I'm surprised (but pleased) to see it has been included in the deals bonanza. It sits at the top of iRobot's range, offering powerful vacuuming, deep-scrub mopping, and the best obstacle identification and avoidance the brand has can offer. The dock is designed to be as hands-off as possible: not only can it empty its own bin, it can wash and dry its own mop pad too. This is the first time this robovac has been discounted, and $400 off is not to be sniffed at. We're in the process of testing this one out.

There are also some excellent cordless vacuum Prime deals live now. If you're deciding between a robot vacuum or a manual vacuum this Prime Day, there are a few things worth knowing.

The first is that robovacs generally won't match a manual vac when it comes to outright suction. If you want to do a deep clean, you won't be able to delegate it to a robovac. What they are great for is regular, low-level cleans – the idea being that you set them to run every couple of days (depending on how busy the household is) and the dust and debris never builds up.

Because you can operate most models remotely, and set them to clean while you're out, this is far less inconvenient than doing a full manual vacuum would be.

