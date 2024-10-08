I write about vacuum cleaners for a living – here are the 7 best Prime Day vacuum deals you should buy today

It's Prime Big Deals Days (essentially a second Amazon Prime Day, but with a name that no one can remember) and it has brought with it a whole heap of excellent vacuum cleaner deals. As TechRadar's Homes Editor, vacuums are one of my areas of expertise, so I'm well-placed to direct you to the brands and models that are worthy of your attention. Below, you'll find my pick of the 7 best vacuum cleaner deals to buy this Prime Day.

I've spotted great price drops on some of the best cordless vacuums on the market, as well as some bargains on older models. There are deals from Shark, Dyson and more, and while a lot of the best offers are at Amazon, a number of other retailers are running rival sales events that are well worth checking out too.

I think the best deal is 47% off the Shark Detect Pro. This is a very clever vacuum that can sense what kind of floor it's on and how dirty it is, and adjust suction in response. In our Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum review we awarded it an almost-perfect 4.5 stars, and it's ridiculously good value at that price.

However, it won't be the best pick for everyone – for example, if you have pets, you might be better off with the Shark Stratos (40% off at Amazon), which has fewer smart features but more outright suction than the Detect Pro. You'll find a selection of top deals for different needs and budgets in my mini roundup below.

Today's best vacuum cleaner deals

Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum: was $379.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This lightweight, cordless stick vacuum packs a whole range of detection and automation features, and adjusts its behavior in response. So if it comes across a particularly dirty bit of floor, it'll ramp up suction, if you venture into a dingy area, the headlamps will brighten, and so on. This Prime Day deal matches the lowest price we've seen on this model, and it's only briefly dropped this low once before. The deal is matched when you buy direct from Shark.

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart cordless vacuum: was $499.99 now $299.90 at Amazon

The Pure One S15 can sense dirt and adjust suction in response, and comes with a five-stage filtration system that'll appeal to allergy sufferers. In our Tineco Pure ONE S15 review, our tester was especially impressed with how well this vac's anti hair-tangle floorhead worked, and awarded it an impressive four stars. This deal is exclusive to Prime members.

Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Where the Stratos really shines is when it comes to outright suction power, making it a great choice if you have a lot of carpet in your home, or particularly hairy pets. In our Shark Stratos cordless vacuum review, our tester was particularly impressed by the way the wand can bend forwards, to help you reach right under furniture. This $200 discount matches the lowest price I've ever seen on this vacuum.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum: was $549 now $429.99 at Walmart

The V12 launched at the same time as the flagship V15 Detect, as a kind of pared-back, lightweight alternative. However, it boasts most of the same useful features, and is much cheaper too – and especially so with this deal, which takes it to very nearly the lowest price we've ever seen. On test, we were super-impressed with this model – in our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review our tester's only real complaint was that the dust cup was a little small. This deal is matched when you buy direct from Dyson.

Shark Clean cordless vacuum: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a bit of an odd one because I have covered Shark vacuums extensively and I don't recognize this model. I've included it here because a) it's a good price (matching the lowest price on this model), b) generally, we rate Shark vacuums highly, and c) it has a lot of the features that we've been impressed with on other models. Those include automatic sensing of floor type, an effective motorized hand tool, and a clean-and-empty base that means far fewer trips to the trash can.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Walmart

Sure, it's about the oldest Dyson model you can still get your hands on, but the benefit of that is that you'll occasionally find a majorly good deal, like this one. And you're still getting the benefit of that Dyson engineering, which remains impressive even going back a few models. In our Dyson V7 review we found it lightweight, maneuverable, and effective. This vacuum is fairly difficult to find nowadays, so it's worth taking advantage of this offer while you can.

Tineco Lightweight cordless stick vacuum: was $299.99 now $79.99 at Walmart

I've included this deal here because it's such a massive discount and an incredibly low price for a cordless vacuum from a big-name brand. Although we haven't reviewed this model, we've rated other Tineco vacuums highly, and it comes with features I'd look for in a vacuum, including HEPA filtration, lightweight built and decent 40 minute battery life. For this price, it's perhaps worth a punt.

I've focused mainly on cordless stick vacuums in this roundup, because that's the most popular type these days, and the kind that will suit most people's needs. However, if you need maximum power and don't mind sacrificing a little maneuverability to get it, a corded upright is a better bet – head to TechRadar's best upright vacuum cleaner guide for our top recommendations.

While cordless stick vacuums make things pretty easy, if you'd ideally not like to be involved in the cleaning process at all, now is an especially good time to shop for one of today's best robot vacuums. Events like the Prime Day sales always deliver excellent robovac price-drops. Robot vacuums really can't rival manual models in terms of suction, but are designed to help you stay on top of regular, light cleaning, so the dust never builds up in the first place. I've been testing some recently, and they have really revolutionized my cleaning habits.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US