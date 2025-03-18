LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale

Amazon has announced the dates for its annual Big Spring Sale, which will kick off next Tuesday, March 25. While we wait for the retailer to release official offers, you can shop early deals right now, and I might have just found the best bargain.



Amazon has dropped LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV to a stunning price of $1,1196.99 (originally $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price.



The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Today's early deal on LG's C3 OLED is the lowest price we've ever seen, and I doubt you'll find a better offer at next week's official sale. I've listed more of the best early TV deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which include more record-low prices from brands like Samsung and Insignia.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: LG's C3 OLED TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon's early Big Spring Sale has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More Amazon Big Spring TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's early spring sale TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model at its lowest price ever.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Amazon has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU7200 Crystal 4K TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon LG's C4 OLED TV is ranked first in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1397.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.