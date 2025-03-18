Amazon announces its Big Spring Sale – get up to 40% off and shop early deals now

With Black Friday a distant memory and Prime Day still a few months away it's been a quiet time for deals. That may all be about to change, though, as Amazon has announced that it will run a Big Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days in the UK) next week from March 25 to March 31 – and you can even shop some early offers right now.

Alongside these early deals, Amazon has confirmed that there will be offers from Samsung, Sony, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, Bose, Philips and Sonos when the sale officially begins on March 25. That's in addition to further reductions on popular and best-selling Amazon devices and some exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members.

I've picked out some of the best early offers below and dug into what you can expect from the Amazon Big Spring Sale if you're considering shopping next week or are wondering if there will be any tempting bargains.

Amazon Big Spring sale - the 10 best early deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's early Big Spring Sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's early Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 - only $3 shy of the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker is a best-seller at Amazon, with over 30,000 positive reviews on the site. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. It has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller Fire tablets but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's early deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale brings the price down to just $54.99 - a new record-low price.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at amazon.com The Bose QuietComfort headphones are $100 off in today's early sale. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9 - a record-low. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Will the Amazon Big Spring Sale be any good?

This time of the year is usually very quiet when it comes to sales. We're past the heady heights of Black Friday and the next big events such as the Memorial Day sales and Amazon Prime Day are still a long way away. That means the volume of deals we see is usually quite low and the limited offers we do see aren't usually as strong.

This Amazon Big Spring Sale could help a little, although based on what happened last year, I expect most of the deals will match or be very close to what we saw on Black Friday.

Of course, you can be sure that a vast number of Amazon devices will be on sale such as Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TV Sticks. I would urge caution if you're planning to buy any of these as they will almost certainly be cheaper on Prime Day in July. That is a members-only sale, though, so if you're not signed up then now will be a reasonable time to buy.

Other popular products such as TVs, headphones, appliances and laptops could be up to £100/$200 more expensive than previous record-low prices if Amazon doesn't want to equal last year's Black Friday offers.

That said, you might see some of the best bargains on last-generation models that have only recently been superseded by newer tech. This could definitely apply to several older but still excellent TVs from the likes of Samsung and LG, as well as a handful of MacBook and iPad devices from Apple.

Whatever happens, the TechRadar team and I will be on hand to search through the full Amazon Big Spring Sale to bring you all the best deals we find. Check back next week for our full coverage and stick with us over the coming days as we continue to pick out all of the top early offers from the pre-sale.