Labor Day is almost here - here are the 7 best early sales to shop right now

The 2023 Labor Day sales event is nearly a week away, so it's no surprise that several retailers have already launched official offers with huge savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses, laptops, and more. While there are hundreds of offers available, we've hand-picked today's best early Labor Day sales that you can shop right now.



Labor Day sales focus mainly on big-ticket items like major appliances, TVs, and mattresses, and today's offers don't disappoint. Best Buy is a top destination thanks to over $1,000 in major appliances from all the top brands like Samsung, LG, and GE; plus, the retailer has impressive TV deals, with big-screen 4K TVs starting at just $349.99.



If you're shopping for a new mattress, DreamCloud has its best offer yet, with 40% off sitewide and mattresses starting at $359. Amazon's Labor Day sale includes record-low prices on kitchen appliances, vacuums, and Amazon's own devices, and HP has over $800 in savings on its best-selling laptops, monitors, and printers.



Below you'll find a list of early Labor Day sales from all the top online retailers, followed by our pick of the 7 best offers on major appliances, 4K TVs, laptops, mattresses, and more.

Labor Day sales preview: today's top offers

1. Best Buy: save up to $1,200 on major appliances

If you're looking to save on major appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day sale is a favorite, thanks to huge savings on a wide range of appliances from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 40% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you can save an extra 10% on select kitchen packages or an extra $100 on select laundry pairs.

2. Amazon: 50% off TVs, small appliances, smart home devices and more

The Amazon Labor Day sale launched earlier this week with impressive deals on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, tools, clothing, and Amazon's own smart home devices. You'll find hundreds of offers with record-low prices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Keurig, Roomba, and more. It's a great sale to browse a wide variety of items if you don't have something specific in mind.

3. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar

Mattresses are one of the most popular categories during Labor Day sales, and Nectar has one of the best offers we've seen. You can save 33% off everything, which means you can get a queen-size Nectar Memory Form for $699 - a fantastic value. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress: It's medium-firm, with a cooling cover, and we found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive (plus, it sits number two on our best mattress list).

4. Best Buy: $600 off 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs

Best Buy's early Labor Day sale not only includes appliances, but the retailer also has some fantastic TV deals from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. You'll find record-low prices on a range of TVs, so whether you're looking for a high-end OLED display or a small-screen budget set, Best Buy has you covered. In fact, our favorite deal is our best-rated TV, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV, on sale for $1,599.99.

5. Samsung: save up to $1,200 on bespoke refrigerators

Samsung's Labor Day sale allows you to save an extra $475 on appliances the more you buy; for example, you can save an additional $125 when you buy two appliances, 3 for $350 off, and save $475 when you more three or more Samsung appliances. This is on top of Labor Day discounts, including up to $1,200 off Samsung's best-selling refrigerators. Samsung's appliance sale also includes discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, and ranges, plus free three-day delivery.

6. The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now from $499 at DreamCloud

This year's DreamCloud Labor Day sale is the best yet, with 40% off all mattresses, with prices starting at just $499. The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses around, and it delivers luxury features at a surprisingly affordable price, especially when it's on sale. DreamCloud's offer also includes a year-long risk-free trial, plus free shipping and returns.

See more of today's best early Labor Day TV sales and the best Labor Day appliance sales happening right now.



You can also see our Labor Day laptop sales guide and the best early Labor Day mattress sales.