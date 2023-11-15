Keep your carpets muck-free with the best Bissell Little Green deal all year

Walmart Plus members this deal is for you. The popular Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is down to its best price this year – and this is a Walmart Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.

Unlike the best Black Friday deals from other retailers, Walmart is keeping its offers exclusive to Walmart Plus members for now. So if you want to snag the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for just $78 instead of its current price of $89 you'll need to either sign up, or wait until November 22 when the deal goes live for everyone else.

What's more, the early access sale isn't available to people on the 30-day free trial of Walmart Plus. This means you'll need to pay for the full version at $98 a year or $12.95 per month to get early access to this and the shop's other best deals.

Today's best Little Green Black Friday deal

Bissell Little Green: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

This small but mighty multi-purpose carpet cleaner is popular for a good reason. Have kids or pets? The Bissell Spot portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service. Best of all it's currently $45 in Walmart's early access sale for Walmart Plus members. The same deal will be available to everyone on November 22.

If you don't regularly clean your carpets (we know that's at least a quarter of you reading this) you should probably be looking to get this Little Green deal or another carpet cleaner.

And we don't just mean running over the rug with one of the best cordless vacuums or getting one of the best robot vacuum cleaners to do the work for you. A carpet cleaner is important too because while vacuums will clear away debris, they won't completely remove the dirt and germs that have soaked into the fabric. They can also help to eliminate any bad odors and keep your house feeling and smelling fresh.

If you're after more than a carpet cleaner check out our round-up of this year's best Black Friday robot vacuum deals, our Black Friday vacuum deals guide for more traditional cleaning appliances, or our Black Friday Dyson deals page for savings on Dyson's gadgets (including the Airwrap).

More Black Friday deals (US)