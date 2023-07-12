Just a few hours left on this all-new Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus Prime Day deal

One of the best Prime Day deals we've seen this year has to be on the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, which is the newest addition to the company's line of successful and high-spec video doorbells.

We recently reviewed the new Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, and it's easily one of the best video doorbells available right now. Seeing as it's so new, we were pretty surprised to see it go on sale with such a hefty discount; on Amazon US, it's $50 cheaper, and in the UK they've slashed a hefty £60 off its list price - a 38% discount worth shouting about.

There are loads of Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals if this isn't the right one for you, seeing as Amazon has owned the company since 2018 and prioritizes its own devices for Prime Day sales.

Still, we'd say this is one of the best deals we've seen. It's got top-of-the-line features that even challenge some of Ring's pricier Pro models, and offers a significant step up from older models.

Save $50/£60 on this smart video door bell

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

We've just reviewed this model, and as a newer entry to Ring's line of video doorbells, we weren't expecting to see the price drop by much. $50 is a respectable saving on one of our favorite Ring doorbells, especially as this one has the new head-to-toe aspect ratio and superior camera quality.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

For an all-new device, a £60 price cut is nothing to scoff at. It's so new, in fact, that our review is hot off the press, where we highlighted its new head-to-toe aspect ratio and superior camera quality as real selling points. If you've got the extra cash, this is a great, slightly cheaper alternative to the also-discounted Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus features a new head-to-toe aspect ratio, granting greater visibility of your doorstep and facilitating cool new features like package detection (although, you'll need a Ring Protect subscription to access this and other premium features, as well as cloud storage.)

Unlike some other video doorbells we've tested, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus really nails its battery pack. Previous Ring models and some competitor devices require you to dismantle the entire doorbell for charging, whereas this model has an easy quick-release pack that charges in 5-10 hours.