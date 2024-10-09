I've checked hundred of camera deals and this Canon Prime Day bargain is the one that stands out
The Canon EOS R100 with two lenses for under $500? Bargain!
I've been hunting the best camera deals for Prime Day and the one that really stands out is for a beginner mirrorless camera – the Canon EOS R100 with 15-45 and 55-210mm lenses for $499 at Amazon. That's everything a beginner photographer needs to get started. The full price for the EOS R100 twin lens kit is $829.99 – meaning this deal is a whopping 40% off.
This Amazon Prime Day deal is one of the best camera deals I've ever seen in the two years I've been covering Prime Day deals. Canon cameras tend to be pricier than rivals, but it's an entry-level mirrorless camera with two lenses for under $500? That's unbeatable value, and the lowest price for this camera and twin lens combo yet.
Today's best Canon EOS R100 deal
Canon EOS R100 with two lenses: was $829 now $499 at Amazon
40% off: The EOS R100 packs Canon's excellent 24MP APS-C sensor, a dual-pixel autofocus system, and the excellent DSLR-style form factor is a brilliant design for photography. This bundle includes Canon's two entry-level lenses, the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and the RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM, which between them will cover beginners for most photography scenarios.
I'll be honest, I didn't see the appeal of the EOS R100 when it was launched in May 2023. I even labeled it "all out-of-touch with beginners". However, with this deal, it is the cheapest mirrorless camera for beginners with an APS-C sensor, and it's starting to make a lot of sense.
The EOS R100 packs the same 24.2MP sensor and lovely color profiles as pricier models like the Canon EOS R10, and is equipped with Canon's excellent dual-pixel autofocus system. While I still don't think it's one of the best beginner mirrorless cameras, particularly because it has a fixed screen that isn't touch-sensitive, it would make an excellent starting point for aspiring photographers, especially at this new low price.
With its DSLR-style form factor, the EOS R100 is an altogether different experience to taking pictures with your phone – you might just catch the photography bug. It could be an excellent first camera for students and a way into the Canon ecosystem.
Today's best Canon EOS R100 deals
If you're interested in more of the best camera deals that I've found for this Prime Day, check out our best Prime Day camera deals roundup. It includes cameras for every budget and experience level, with the likes of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for just $1,999 at Amazon being another stellar deal.
