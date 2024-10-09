I'm an Amazon Prime Day expert: here are 55 deals that are actually worth buying

It's day two of Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days sale, which means thousands of offers are still available. The October Amazon Prime Day sale is one of the last opportunities of the year to score record-low prices on OLED TVs, air fryers, smartwatches, AirPods, robot vacuums, and smart home devices.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I'm an Amazon Prime Day expert. For six years, I've covered Amazon's 48-hour sale and countless other holiday events. I've also been hunting for bargains on Amazon's site for hours on end for the past month. I know all the best bargains from top-rated brands, so I've created this list of the 55 best Prime Day deals worth buying.



The deals listed below represent outstanding value and have been discounted to a record-low price or the best offer from this year. You'll find best-rated products from popular brands like Apple, Dyson, LG, Sony, Ninja and Samsung.



Remember that most of today's deals require an Amazon Prime membership, and if you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends tonight at Midnight PST, and you won't see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Amazon Prime Day: the 55 best deals worth buying

Addtam USB Wall Charger 5 Outlet Extender: was $18.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for the upcoming holidays, and it's on sale for just $7.99 - a record-low price. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, and surge protection.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

At just $12.99, this handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home. If you're like me and already own an Alexa device, you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice - a genius device. Today's Prime Day deal matches last year's record-low price.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

The Echo Pop is a must-buy at just $17.99, a record-low price, and the cheapest Echo speaker you can buy. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes

1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now just $22.99. That's the lowest-ever price and a bargain for a solid all-around smart speaker with an improved audio experience, a temperature sensor, and all the handy features from Alexa. You can ask it to play music, answer questions, check the weather completely hands-free, and control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Could this be the year I finally buy the viral Fullstar vegetable chopper? On sale for just $24.99, the veggie chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is consistently among Prime Day best-sellers. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Earbuds for just $25? Yes, please! Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds are now half-price, at just $24.99. Despite the massive price reduction, you still get true wireless Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a seamless listening experience. Integrating with Alexa is another big win, guaranteeing a pleasant, hands-free operation.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Video Doorbell is among Prime Day's best-sellers, and it's down to just $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Ring Indoor Camera: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover, and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear, and communicate throughout your home.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $34.99 now $34.97 at Amazon

Who doesn't need new pillows? Amazon has the viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $34.97 . The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price.

LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Christmas stuff already? I know. But some out there do like to get an early head start and why not when there's a discount on what will surely be a popular gift this year? The 2024 Lego Star Wars advent calendar starts off strong with six Minifigures, including Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker in holiday clothes, but kicks into high-gear buildable mini models of an X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, and the Emperor’s Shuttle. Simply put, it’s 24 delights for an exceptional price that'll delight the kids or that Star Wars mega-fan in your life.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

One of my favorite Prime Day deals is the all-new Blink outdoor security camera for an unbelievable price of $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats last year's Black Friday price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Cosori Smart Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Air fryers are always best-sellers during Prime Day, and Amazon has this top-rated Cosori model on sale for $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The compact air fryer weighs less than five pounds and has four cooking functions: air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It has a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen for the Ninja Blast, which also comes in many colors, from standard black to vibrant pink.

JBL Tune Buds: was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon

JBL makes great-sounding headphones, and these brilliant noise-cancelling buds are a bargain. Their 10mm drivers deliver impressive bass, and battery life is a huge 10 hours with ANC on. They have Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity and are water—and dust-resistant, too.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap smart home display? You can grab the Echo Show 5 for just $49.99 - a record-low. The smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display and packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Ring Pan-Tilt indoor cam was released in May of this year and is already on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The security camera lets you see everything, thanks to the smooth 360-degree view you control from your phone. The Ring cam also features HD Video, Color Night Vision, and two-way audio - all for under $50.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition (2022): was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

As a mom of two, I had to purchase the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for upcoming travels. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's Prime Day deal is a new record low price.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Are you looking for the cheapest Prime Day TV deal? Amazon has the Insignia 24-inch display on sale for only $59.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Prime Day is one of the best times to find discounts on pricey electric toothbrushes. I chose the top-rated Oral-B iO deep clean because of the massive 40% discount, which brings the price down to $59.99. The Oral-B iO features a smart sensor that alerts you if you're brushing too hard and features three different cleaning modes.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $79.94 at Amazon

Air fryers are another best-seller during Prime Day, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $79.94 - the lowest price I've seen in months. The four-quart air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $81.99 at Amazon

This is an item I already own and tell everyone to buy. Have kids or pets? The Bissell Spot portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service. Amazon's Prime Day has the Little Green down to $81.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $84.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price, beating Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you're working with a smaller space, Amazon's 32-inch 2-Series TV is on sale for only $99.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204.97 now $134.97 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle would make a fantastic Christmas gift for the reader in your life. The bundle includes the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite, a fabric cover, and a power adapter - a $200 value. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $134.97.

iRobot Roomba Y0110 Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $274.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

A robot vacuum and mop in one appliance? For only $159.99? It sounds almost too good to be true, but that's what you're getting with this Prime Day deal on the Roomba Y0110. The robot vacuum features a powerful 4-stage cleaning system that vacuums and mops in one pass and automatically recharges when the battery is low.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

This specific Shark model is an Amazon best-seller, and it's currently on sale for $159.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can easily lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168.99 at Amazon

As someone who's recently lost their AirPods, I'm delighted to see the AirPods Pro 2 down to a record-low price for Prime Day. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include this 43-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $169.99. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

At under $200, this is a great price for Apple's entry-level and budget-friendly smartwatch. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features. It's a fantastic smartwatch at an incredible price.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

I'm surprised this Prime Day deal is still in stock. The 2021 Apple iPad is back down to a record-low price of $199.99. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games. This is an incredible price for an excellent tablet.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum: was $430 now $249.99 at Amazon

The top-rated iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum has a massive 40% discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $249.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now from $260 at Amazon

If you're an Android smartphone user, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the perfect smartwatch for you. It comes with a series of wellness and health features such as Energy Score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. You can also use it to listen to music streamed directly from your wrist while you're out and about.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. The 50-inch model is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.

Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

There's $200 off this cordless vacuum for Prime Day, which matches the lowest price we've ever seen on this model – and it isn't a price that crops up a lot, so it's worth taking advantage of this deal while it's still live. When we tested this vacuum, we were impressed with how powerful it was and how well it handled hair in particular. For under $300, it's an absolute steal.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

The pricey and rarely discounted Oura Ring is on my Christmas wish list, and thanks to Prime Day, Christmas just came early. Amazon's Prime Day sale has a first-time discount on the ring, with prices starting as low as $299. The third-generation Oura Ring can track your sleep, activity, stress, and heart rate and is available in several different sizes and colors.

Dyson V8 Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable. The V8 is a solid choice if you want a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED Series Fire TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon

If you're searching for a cheap QLED display, you can't get much better than Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED for $415.99. Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise budget range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 65-inch model down to $597.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734.99 at Amazon

Despite being just a couple of weeks old, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 model has an impressive discount. Underneath, it's still the best Apple Watch on the market, with great chops for adventure, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it. It's got phenomenal battery life, a bright display, and Apple's S9 chip.

LG StanbyMe 27-inch Monitor: was $999.99 now $796.99 at Amazon

The LG StanbyMe monitor is my dream Prime Day purchase. The 27-inch monitor allows you to watch TV wherever you want. The StanbyMe uses batteries, so you don't want to worry about outlets, and it features wheels on its base, so you can easily roll it from room to room and watch your favorite show or movie.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is back down to its lowest-ever price. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

LG 55-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,799.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 is one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, and Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV with Teak Bezel: was $1,645.98 now $997.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the stunning Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver life-like images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also comes with a Teak Bezel, so you don't have to purchase a separate Frame.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

This is an incredible deal if you want to splash out on a premium OLED display. LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,296.99 - that's a whopping $1,200 discount and a record-low price. While it's a 2023 display, it still delivers a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a sleek, thin design.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch back to its lowest price ever. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display, and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. Our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five, praising its overall performance, elegant design, and long-lasting battery.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,997.99 now $1,257.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $1,257.99 - a new record-low.