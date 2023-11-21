I review big-screen TVs for a living - here are the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals to buy right now

Black Friday week has arrived and as more Black Friday TV deals appear, it can be seriously tempting to finally get that big screen TV you've always wanted. I review TVs for a living and have also seen plenty of big screens during my time in A/V retail and it's worth noting that not all the big screen TV deals you see are worth going for - you need to be careful on what you buy. Screen type is all important, but I'll get into that below.

I've been scanning Black Friday deals from all sorts of retailers in hopes of finding a big screen bargain and below are some of the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals that are available right now. They may not be the cheapest 75-inch TVs on the market, but these TVs won't compromise on quality and will give you bang for your buck.

US deals

UK deals

Best 75-inch Black Friday deals in the US

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED: was $1,099.99 now $879.99 at Amazon

With $220 off, this a very impressive TV for the price. It was a little cheaper over Prime Day, so may fall a little again on Black Friday, but if you're buying today, it's still excellent bang for your buck. At this low price, you get strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a deal on a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $649.99 – that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control and Game Mode Plus.

Samsung 77-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,599 now $2,370 at Walmart

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $2,370 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Hisense U8K 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,949.99 now $1,289.97 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this pre-Black Friday deal on the 75-inch model lops just over $650 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

Best 75-inch Black Friday TV deals in the UK

Hisense 75-inch U8K mini-LED TV: was £2,199 now £1,799 at AO.com:

The Hisense U8K offers excellent peak brightness for daytime viewing without sacrificing black levels and a host of gaming features to get the best out of your consoles. It offers all of this in a giant 75-inch screen for under £1,800, meaning your big screen dream can become a reality.

Hisense 75-inch E7KQ 4K QLED TV - was £999 now £849 at AO

A 75-inch TV for under £900 is already an eye-catching deal, but the Hisense E7K also has a QLED display for brighter images and also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also has a dedicated Game mode to get the most out of your gaming. It may not be the best 75-inch TV on the market, but it's well-equipped and definitely a big screen bargain.

LG 77-inch B3 OLED TV: was £3,499 now £2,699 at Currys

The LG B3 is one of the cheapest 2023 OLED TVs around and it still packs plenty of premium quality. Deep blacks and vibrant colours combine with punchy gaming performance to create an OLED that can handle anything thrown its way. This is one TV we could see drop down in price, but for now this is the cheapest price we've seen today.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C 4K QLED TV: was £2,299 now £1,599 at AO.com*

The Samsung Q80C offers not only increased brightness levels from standard LED TVs, but also offers HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support and 4K 120Hz on all four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you don't want to sign up to AO's membership*, which costs £39 a year, the normal price is £1,799, which is in line with other retailers at the moment, but a further £700 off is very tempting to become a member.

Despite all the differences with these TVs, there is one key connection between them - none of them are are edge-lit TVs. The problem with edge-lit TVs, as I discovered when I reviewed two cheaper big screen TVs, is that the LEDs used to light the screen are scattered around the edge, so they can't evenly distribute the light, resulting in uneven black levels in areas of the screen. This is a problem with edge-lit TVs in general, but is particularly noticeable in larger sizes such as 75-inch.

Direct-lit, full-array lighting is much better on larger screens, as the LEDs are lighting the panel directly from behind the screen, so they have better control of dimming the darker zones within the image.

Edge-lit technology tends to be found in cheaper TVs, hence why the deals here aren't the cheapest you'll see around. But these deals cover a range of technologies and panel types to suit all budgets and feature some of the best 75-inch TVs on the market.

The Hisense U8K is available in both the US and UK. This is a mini-LED TV with that full-array, direct-lit panel we're looking for and as result, it has stunning brightness without compromising on black levels or shadow details. It's also well-equipped for gaming with up to 144Hz refresh rate and VRR and ALLM support.

Another standout deal in the US is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, which won best value TV at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 and offers a full-array QLED panel, with Dolby Vision support in a 75-inch size for under $900. (It's worth noting the Amazon Omni QLED is not available in a 75-inch size in the UK.) The alternative deals in the UK include the Samsung Q80C and Hisense E7K. Both come equipped with QLED panels as well, although the Samsung Q80C supports 120Hz gaming which the other two sets don't, though it doesn't support Dolby Vision.

Rounding out the deals are the Samsung S90C and LG B3 in the US and UK respectively. Both feature OLED panels (although the S90C has QD-OLED for increased brightness) that will ultimately look best on larger screens, thanks to OLED's stunning contrast. They're on the more premium end of the market, but if you have the budget and want a bigger screen, they are definitely worth investing in.

