Thinking of buying a big 4K TV on Black Friday? I reviewed two cheaper sets, and I'd avoid this kind of LED screen

Everyone at some point dreams of a big TV, one that might even be almost comically large for their living room. Until several years ago, big screen TVs (thinking 75-inch-plus here) were far too expensive for most people to afford and remained a dream. But, in more recent years, 75-inch TVs have plummeted in price, with some even going for under $650 / £650 / AU$900, meaning a giant TV becomes a real temptation.

Now these budget TVs aren’t going to beat the best TVs on the market in terms of picture quality and performance. OLEDs such as the LG G3 and QD-OLEDs such as the Samsung S90C are available in sizes up to 83-inch and 77-inch, respectively (there is an 83-inch version of the S90C, but it uses a W-OLED panel instead of QD-OLED). But for the 83-inch LG G3, you’re looking at spending roughly $5,499 / £5,499 / AU$8,995 and $2,499 / £2,995 / AU$5,699 for the S90C at the time of writing, which for a lot of people is still a very steep price tag.

Budget brands like TCL, Hisense and Amazon, and even bigger brands like LG and Samsung now sell 75-inch-plus TVs for under $1,000. And with the sales season upon us, there are sure to be some amazing Black Friday deals. Sound ideal? Well, in my recent experience, you need to be careful.

In darkened conditions, The Batman (pictured) suffered from poor black uniformity due to the edge-lit panel (Image credit: Future)

I recently tested two cheaper sets, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (65-inch) and Samsung CU8000 (75-inch), and there was a stark contrast in picture quality between the two; the Omni QLED was better, especially in darker conditions. The reason for this? The Samsung CU8000 had an edge-lit LED backlight, whereas the Omni QLED had full array local dimming LED backlight.

Edge-lit TVs don’t have the highest quality picture at the best of times and black uniformity (how consistently a TV or monitor can display black over the whole screen) is often a real problem for them. During my Samsung CU8000 test, this became very evident. It was made worse by its 75-inch size, which made the “screen clouding” effect from the edge-lit panel even more prominent.

As tempting as a big TV can be, you have to really think about what TV you’re going to buy, and based on my experience, edge-lit TVs should be at the bottom of your priority list. I was lucky to find this out during testing, with one movie in particular showing just how obvious edge-lit TVs can falter.

These TVs aren’t on the edge(lit) of glory

During my testing, I was pleasantly surprised by the Samsung CU8000’s color, which was punchy and vibrant for a cheaper LED set and although it was no OLED, I was happy to see it trying its best. I then decided to put on one of my favorite movies of the past few years, The Batman. To set the tone right and test the black levels of the TV with such a brooding, moody movie, I turned off the lights. That’s where the problem began. Suddenly, the blacks and shadows in The Batman were a gray color and light seemed to seep across the screen, giving the image a cloudy look. Put simply, the movie looked bad.

This is where I established that black uniformity was poor on the CU8000. Having to concentrate to make out what was going on in The Batman was not a great experience. Now, if the Samsung CU8000 had had a full array LED backlight with a local dimming feature to help (local dimming is used to dim backlights to improve black levels on a picture) then that would have improved the CU8000’s performance. But, sadly it didn’t and The Batman remained difficult to view.

The Samsung CU8000 does admittedly look punchy in brighter scenes/viewing conditions, as shown here on Top Gun: Maverick (pictured) (Image credit: Future)

Local dimming and full array to the rescue

In my review of the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, I admittedly said it had ‘average black levels’ and described this as a ‘shortcoming of the QLED screen’s full-array local dimming’. Unfortunately, local dimming does sometimes lead to backlight blooming (a halo effect around brighter objects in a dark scene) as the TV attempts to dim sections of the backlight to make blacks appear blacker, while simultaneously boosting the brightness of white highlights

But, I also tested the Amazon Omni QLED with the same scenes and conditions from The Batman and although the contrast ratio still wasn’t perfect, it was better than what I saw on the Samsung CU8000 with its edge-lit panel. Although black levels weren’t very deep on the Omni QLED, the milky-cloudy light was not obvious and I could make out what was going on.

On both TVs, I also tested some demo footage from the Spears & Munsil UHD Benchmark Blu-ray, which we use to test 4K HDR images on different sets. It was again apparent that the Omni QLED handled contrast and black better than the Samsung CU8000. Shots of a city at night showcased the black of the night sky best and although both TVs weren’t perfect, the Omni QLED’s local dimming again helped here.

The Amazon Omni QLED shows a dark scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (pictured) demonstrating its average black levels (Image credit: Future)

Final Thoughts

As tempting as it may be to grab a big screen bargain this Black Friday, make sure you do your research. To get the absolute best, you’ll want to look at OLED, QD-OLED and even mini-LED, but you’ll have to be prepared to pay more. There’s nothing wrong with a basic QLED or LED set, if it has the right features.

However, I would almost definitely advise that you avoid edge-lit TVs, especially if you’re a movie fan. As much of a steal as they may seem, if you’re viewing it in darkened conditions, you’ll soon be pulling your hair out halfway through a dark scene when you can’t tell what’s going on. Save your money and look elsewhere!