Black Friday 75-inch TV deals 2023: date and what to expect

The 2023 Black Friday 75-inch TV deals event is fast approaching, which means we'll see deep discounts on truly big-screen OLED, QLED, and mini-LED TVs. To prepare you for the deals to come, we've created this guide with expert advice on the Black Friday 75-inch TV sales, and we've also gathered up the best sales available today from around the web.

While the official Black Friday deals event takes place on November 24 this year, we expect TV prices to descend well before that day arrives. According to the Adobe Holiday Shopping report, Black Friday TV deals hit an average high of 12.6% on 11/26, but TV prices began falling as early as the first week of October. If anything, the 2nd Amazon Prime Day sale happening on October 10 and 11 should kickstart the process this year, with the best 75-inch TVs getting early discounts.

Last year, we saw the popular LG C2 OLED hit a record-low price, and we expect to witness a similar trajectory for other TVs this year. The same Adobe report mentioned above noted that overall holiday season discounts for TVs grew to 17% in 2022, up from 11% in 2021, and that upward trend is very likely to continue. Makers including LG, Samsung, Sony, Philips, TCL, and Hisense all participate in the Black Friday TV deals, so get ready to find the 75-inch OLED or QLED TV of your dreams at a discounted price.

Read on for our tips for making the most of the Black Friday selling season, and also check out the early sales we've discovered on some of the best TVs available. While you're at it, look at some of last year's best Black Friday TV deals to get a sense of what kind of discounts you can expect.

Today's best 75-inch TV sales

If you can't wait for Black Friday to find a deal, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung are all having sales on 75-inch TVs, though you'll find competitive prices from other retailers such as B&H Photo and Newegg as well. Here are the destinations to find great Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals 2023: FAQs

When will the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals start in 2023? While you can expect many of the best Black Friday TV deals to happen on the day itself (November 24) or during the Cyber Week sales that follow, a glance back at last year indicates that prices can also drop steeply well in advance of Black Friday. For one example, the 77-inch version of the LG C2, which was TechRadar's top TV for 2022, received a substantial price cut in late October last year and held steady at that level throughout the holiday season. That shows that it doesn't always pay to wait until Black Friday proper because some of the best deals will arrive early.

What Black Friday 75-inch TV deals do we expect to see in 2023? The LG C2 OLED is one example of a TV that received deep discounts early in the Black Friday season, and we're already starting to see price cuts on its successor, the LG C3 OLED. The new Samsung S90C QD-OLED model is another excellent TV on which we'll be tracking deals during the Black Friday season. It's already dropped quite a bit from its initial price, but there's still a chance it could drop even lower on Black Friday. While high-performance OLED, QD-OLED, and mini-LED TVs will be getting discounts on Black Friday, some of the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals will be for budget brands such as TCL and Hisense. Amazon's Fire TVs typically get deep discounts during the Black Friday sales, and its flagship 75-inch Omni QLED model already sits at its record-low price. So even if you're not an Amazon Prime member and will miss out on this year's Prime Day 2 sales event, you'll still have plenty of opportunity to get a Fire TV at a staggering discount.

Last year’s best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $849.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include this stunning 75-inch 4K TV from Samsung for $579.99 - that's the lowest price we've seen for it. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

This is a pretty good price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the best budget Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The 4K smart set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for a not too shabby price of $749.99.

Hisense 75-inch U7H Series ULED TV: was $1,799.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy

Here's a great Black Friday deal on a Hisense TV, this one from the company's new U7H series. At just $949.99, you're getting $850 off this 75-inch set, a model that combines quantum dots and full-array local dimming with native 120 Hz display for an intense big-screen gaming experience. Definitely a deal for the PS5 owner!

Samsung 75-inch Q60B QLED TV: was $1299 now $997 at Best Buy

Get a massive 75-inch TV for just $997 in this Black Friday TV deal. The Q60B is the cheapest 4K QLED in this year’s Samsung range, making it a great compromise between cost and performance, helping to bring down the price of getting such a large TV into your home. Featuring a 60Hz panel, 4K HDR, voice assistant support and a slim design.

Sony 75-inch X80K TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy

Can’t spend more than $1,000? This 75-inch Sony TV has just dropped to a three-figure sum, bringing a quality super-sized screen just in reach. This sleek 4K display has a flush bezel, Dolby Vision HDR support, and a capable LED panel for vivid and impressive pictures. There are cheaper 4K TVs out there, but for one of this size you won’t do much better.

Sony 75-inch X85K 4K HDR TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

A $300 saving is quite a lot for a mid-tier television such as this, especially when considering its massive 75-inch display, helping to show off 4K resolution and slick motion processing with a true sense of scale. Smaller models will cost you less on the whole, but those who want a true centerpiece television could do worse than this.

Samsung 75-inch QN85B Series Neo QLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's offering its cheapest ever price on the QN85A Series Neo QLED TV with this Black Friday TV deal - a real bargain if you're looking for a display that's a slight cut above the normal QLED displays in the range. The QN85B features an ADS panel for excellent wide viewing angles, support for 120Hz at 4K, and an incredibly high-end Quantum HDR 24x processor. It's a great choice for hooking up to one of the latest game consoles.

Samsung 75-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,399 at Best Buy

This sale on the 75-inch version of Samsung's next-best mini-LED 4K TV is among the best we've seen so far this year. With this set, you can expect deep blacks, excellent brightness, and a wide viewing angle for an LCD model. It's also great for gaming, and at this new, low price a great deal as well.