It's officially Cyber Monday, and Best Buy still has the best OLED TV deal of 2024. The retailer had LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV for $599.99 (was $1,499.99) during Black Friday, and I thought it was an incredible deal that wouldn't last long.

Surprisingly, it's still in stock and discounted, but not for long. Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight at Midnight, which means today is your last day to snag this stunning OLED TV at a record-low price.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Thanks to the LG B4's self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.



You can shop more of today's best Cyber Monday TV deals below, all of which include record-low prices and expire at Midnight tonight.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $946.99 now $896.99 at Amazon LG's newest 42-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $896.99 - a spectacular price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Cyber Monday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $849.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge over Cyber Monday I'd say.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's sale ahead of Cyber Monday has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to an incredible price of just $629.99. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Cyber Monday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,199.99. That's a massive $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a new record-low price.