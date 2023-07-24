Huge back-to-school Apple sale at Amazon: $99 AirPods, $749 MacBooks, $279 iPads

The back-to-school sales are up and running, with impressive deals on some of Apple's best-selling tech. Amazon has some of the best offers we've spotted so far, with record-low prices in AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads, and we're rounding up all the best back-to-school Apple sales for you here.

Back-to-school sales always bring attractive prices on Apple's latest and greatest devices, with rare discounts and must-have deals for students. Some of the best offers we've spotted include the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 (was $249), the latest Apple iPad down to just $399 (was $449), and the powerful MacBook Air M1 on sale for $749.99 (was $999), which equals the lowest price we've seen.



Below we've listed links to all the best back-to-school Apple sales around the web, followed by today's best deals from Amazon, including the Apple Watch 8, the handy Apple AirTags, and the latest iPad Air. Most of today's offers are record-low prices, and you might not see discounts like these until the upcoming 2023 Labor Day sales event.

Today's best back to school Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4-pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $89. That's the best deal you'll find, and just $14 more than the record-low price. Just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, whether it's a laptop or a child's backpack, and your iPhone will locate it if it's mislaid.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now, and just $8 more than the record-low price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

Noise-cancelling earbuds are a college must-have, and Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $279 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2023 Apple iPad on sale for $279, which is just $30 more than the record-low price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip still ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the web, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power, Amazon has Apple's latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 when you apply the additional $59 coupon at checkout. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip which delivers laptop-like speed and performance, and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is a couple of years old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review, and it's down to $749.99 in Amazon's back-to-school sale, which equals the lowest price it's ever been. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Pro M1, 1TB (2021): was $2,499 now $1,998.99 at Amazon

Amazon's back-to-school Apple sale has the 2021 MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage on sale for $1,998, which is just $100 more than the record-low price. Rated as one of our best laptops, the 2021 MacBook Pro packs a fantastic 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip, which helps to deliver impressive performance and 17 hours of battery life.

See more of today's best laptop deals, and check out our best student laptops guide.



You can also check out more MacBook deals, and the best AirPods sales.