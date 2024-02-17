Forget the rest - these are the 23 Amazon Presidents' Day sales you should buy today

The Amazon Presidents' Day sales have been ongoing for around a week but things are really starting to heat up now as we head through to the big day itself. Alongside awesome deals on old favorites like air fryers, iPads, and own-brand devices, Amazon has also posted some superb never-before-seen record discounts.

I've picked out the 23 best Amazon Presidents' Day sales just down below and made sure to highlight any record-low discounts. Presidents' Day sales typically include a mix of Black Friday re-runs and discounts on home goods. Most of Amazon's most popular categories have deals right now - most of which are likely to be the best for at least a month or so.

Some highlights include the incredible Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones for a record-low $379 (was $429), LG's stunning C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,478.30 (cheaper than Black Friday), and the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $89.95 (was $129).

See more of today's best deals at Amazon, and if you're looking for more early bargains on TVs, mattresses, and appliances, you can visit our main Presidents' Day sales guide.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale - the 23 best deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $21.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now on sale for $34.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $89. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

A $50 discount in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale brings the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones down to their lowest-ever price. Are they still pricey? You bet, but these high-end cans are worth every penny if you're looking for unbeatable performance, comfort, and audio quality. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review awarded these headphones a glowing four and half stars out of five with the only minor caveat being the 24-hour battery life, which slightly lags behind similarly priced rivals.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

A big-screen QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $549.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,478.30 at Amazon

Upgrade to an OLED display with the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV, down to a record-low price of $1,478. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 laptop: was $649 now $482.69 at Amazon

The cheapest laptop in today's Dell laptop deals at Amazon is this Inspiron 15 - a great option if you're just looking for a machine to cover the basics. With an Intel Core i5 chipset and 16GB of RAM this one will have no issues with most day-to-day browser-based applications, spreadsheets, or multi-tasking.

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 laptop: was $799.97 now $649.99 at Amazon

If you need a serious amount of power and storage you can get a great deal at Amazon on this higher-end Dell Inspiron 16. This laptop comes with not only 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7 chipset but an expansive 1TB SSD, making it a very well-rounded machine. It's a capable of zipping through nearly all applications but those looking for a basic machine will definitely find this one overkill.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

Dell G15 5535 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $899.99 at Amazon

A healthy discount brings this Dell G15 gaming laptop down to a much more reasonable price today at Amazon. Inside, the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 graphics card means you're getting superb out-the-box gaming performance here at 1080p resolution. While it's not a super high-end machine, this one is great bang for the buck if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop on a budget.

Google Pixel 8 (unlocked, 128GB): was $699 now $549 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 has a superb $150 discount on today's Amazon Presidents' Day sale - bringing the smartphone back to its record-low Black Friday price. With a powerful chipset, host of innovative AI features, and an excellent camera, this flagship is a real steal at this price - especially if you'd prefer to buy your device unlocked outright instead of picking one up with a pricey carrier plan. Check out our Google Pixel 8 review for more details on this phone.

Google Pixel Watch (GPS): was $349 now $199.99 at Amazon

Another record-low price in the Amazon Presidents' Day sale, you can pick up the powerful Google Pixel Watch for just $199 (the same price as Black Friday). Our Google Pixel Watch review gave this model a glowing recommendation thanks to its stylish design, excellent display, and handy FitBit integration. It's a great pairing with any Android device and a smartwatch that's a great buy at just under $200.

OnePlus 12 (unlocked, 512GB): was $899 now $799 at Amazon

Amazon currently has a nice $100 discount on the brand new OnePlus 12 in its 512GB variant - essentially giving you a free storage upgrade. If you're looking for a powerful Android flagship with a class-leading display, excellent cameras, and eye-catching design, then this phone might just be for you. Our OnePlus 12 review gave this one four stars out of five, praising its performance and overall look.

Apple iPad 10.2 (9th gen, 64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad is currently listed at a slightly higher price than Black Friday - $20 more. We would, however, still happily recommend it if you're interested in a decent budget tablet. While not Apple's most powerful slate, the 10.2 is still plenty quick enough for the vast majority of tasks - plus, it features a great display for the price.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 shy of the record low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker: was $129 now $89.95 at Amazon

An Instant Pot pressure cooker is a great addition to any kitchen thanks to its superb versatility. Right now, this 9-in-1 Plus model is down to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. Our Instant Pot Duo Plus review we praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. While it's not as heavily-featured as some Instant models it's just as capable of providing great results.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99 now $116 at Amazon

The highly-rated Instant Vortex Plus is down to $125.44 at Amazon's early Presidents' Day sale. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer, which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking. Learn more in our Instant Vortex Plus review

iRobot Roomba j7 robo vacuum: was $599 now $297.99 at Amazon

Our iRobot Roomba j7 review awarded this excellent robo vac four and a half stars out of five, praising its ease of use and accurate room mapping. Yes, it's a little on the pricey end but today's deal in the Amazon Presidents' Day sale brings this model down to its lowest ever price. This price is even lower than the one featuring during Black Friday last year, so don't miss out on this deal if you want a powerful robot vacuum for less.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.50 now $119.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's early Presidents' Day sale has the Little Green model Deluxe on sale for $119.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $169.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.