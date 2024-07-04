Early Prime Day deal: get this 75-inch 4K TV for a ridiculous price of $699.99

It seems like Amazon couldn't wait to show off its Prime Day deals catalog this year. Ahead of the retailer's annual sales event, Prime members can get a 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV at Amazon for $699.99 (was $1,049.99).

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's largest Omni Series 4K TV. A 75-inch display with the same specs typically costs over $1,000, even for a budget brand like an Amazon Fire TV. So, scoring $300 off for a product already known for its cost-to-value ratio is something worth snapping up ahead of Prime Day.

If a 75-inch TV is too big or your budget doesn't stretch as far as this, you can also buy the Amazon Fire Omni Series TV in sizes between 43 and 65 inches. Prices start as low as $299.99 with all of them on sale for between 25% and 33% off. It's just the 75-inch TV has the most dramatic discount.

Again, because it's a Prime-only offer, you need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of it. Be sure to make use of the 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you're not a member already to bag this TV, some great Amazon Prime perks and freebies, and all the best Amazon Prime Day deals coming this year.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

The full range of Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TVs is currently on sale for Prime members for up to 33% off, but we're highlighting this 75-inch model as the best value option. These Alexa-powered TVs support top-end 4K resolution, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus to give you decent overall picture quality at some of the cheapest prices on the market. It integrates with major streaming platforms through the Fire TV interface like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus – and supports voice controls through Alexa for added convenience. Overall, it's a lot of TV for the money to cover your general everyday viewing.

In its Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review, TechRadar compliments its affordability, picture quality, and hands-free control with Alexa. It makes premium features like 4K resolution support, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus available for a price that not many companies could match.

As a smart TV, it offers access to many major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more. Your Amazon Fire TV also comes with a six-month subscription to MGM Plus, which includes thousands of movies and original series.

In addition to the Amazon Fire Omni Series TV, TechRadar has a list of recommendations for its top Amazon devices that might be worth looking into for Prime Day. It also has a list of its best TVs of 2024, chosen by our reviewers for all budgets.