Early shoppers, get in here. Black Friday is officially over a month away, but Currys isn't waiting around until then to kick off its yearly mega-sale. Deals are live now, with savings of up to 40% available on 1,000s of items. I've picked out the 14 best offers, including my recommended deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, smart home tech, headphones, and so much more.

• Browse the full Currys Black Friday sale

Let's start with a regular favourite of mine: it's this Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum for £199 (was £419.99). I picked up one of these many years ago, and it was one of the best investments I made to make cleaning around the home so much easier. With awesome suction power, an invaluable anti-hair wrap brush roll, and solid battery life, it's hard to argue against for under £200.

I also want to give a shoutout to the JBL Go 5 for £34 (was £39.99). This tiny Bluetooth speaker quickly became our top cheap pick here at TechRadar — and now it's even more affordable, so what's not to like? Get it for great audio quality, a tough build, and it's many funky colour options.

Check out all of my top picks below, or have a browse through all the major categories from the Currys Black Friday sale to see if anything else looks good to you. This is only a small selection of everything that will be available, so I'll be back to update our guide regularly with all the top new offers that are worth the cash.

And if you're worried about buying this early, then know that Currys has launched a Black Friday price guarantee as part of this sale. It means that if anything you purchase between now and November 24 is cheaper before December 1, then they will refund you the difference. Just make sure you register the details of your purchase so you can make a claim if needed.

Currys Black Friday sale — my top 14 deals

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush: was £100 now £39 at Currys The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option – although I have seen it for at least £5 cheaper in the past. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer, three brushing modes, and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus travel case and refill holder included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £159.99 at Currys This is an updated version of the extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. Older models have been cheaper, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5: was £39.99 now £34 at Currys JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Asus CX34 Chromebook Plus: was £499 now £399 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus is older now but it still offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a reasonable 512GB of storage for the price, and battery life is solid at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under £400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Currys LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.99 now £499.99 at Currys The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is just $50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller at Amazon, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Tune 780NC: was £119 now £49.99 at Currys We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, with particular praise for the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With a huge price cut for Black Friday, they're even better value — and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. Given it's such a huge discount, I'd be surprised if they get any cheaper later this month. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: was £1,079 now £949 at Currys Display: 14 inch OLED

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Lenovo Yoga deal at Currys. It comes with a top-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image – whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are solid elsewhere, too, including a capable Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that ensure good overall performance. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense A6S 50-inch 4K TV: was £319 now £299 at Currys If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £299 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was £649 now £479 at Currys This is a solid discount on the Dyson V15 Detect. You get the same dirt detection and extra, laser-equipped head found in the cheaper V12 model, but also significantly more powerful suction (240AW) and a larger dust cup. Check out our Dyson V15 Detect review for more info and why we awarded it an impressive four and a half stars out of five. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,799 at Currys The latest version of Sony's Bravia 8 is an incredible OLED TV that boasts some of the best picture quality to date, according to our review. The display was only released this year and this is the biggest discount yet. Sure, it's still quite the investment, but you do get a picture quality that's bright, vivid, and detailed, with strong in-built sound as well. It's perhaps not the best pick for gamers, though, given it lacks some features compared to the competition. Read more Read less ▼

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser: was £50 now £25 at Currys Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Read more Read less ▼