Can't find a Dyson vacuum Prime Day deal? These 5 alternatives are the next-best thing

Dyson vacuums are some of the most sought-after devices in the Prime Day sales, but these lucrative suckers are pretty hard to find at a decent price.

We've been scouring through the best Prime Day vacuum deals, and while we've found a few good Dyson offers in the US, they're not record-low prices. Instead, we've compiled a few of the best Dyson alternatives for your perusal.

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners, but even when discounted, they can still cost a pretty penny. However, vacuums from the likes of Shark, Samsung, and Bissel also offer supreme suction and some pretty cool features that offer a strong contest against Dyson vacs.

Alternatively, if you're looking for something a little more hands-free, why not check out some of the best Prime Day Roomba deals?

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Apple Watch deals where you are).

Best Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuum alternatives (US)

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $299 now $189 at Amazon

A mid-range cordless vacuum with strong battery life and multi-layer filtration, the Samsung Jet 60 offers a similar design to its more expensive siblings but trims the bells and whistles to focus on functionality and performance. $189 is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular vacuum, which was only released last year, so we suggest cashing in on this Prime Day deal while stocks last.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $399 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering Samsung's Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for a record-low price of $249 this Prime Day. Although outwardly almost identical to the Jet 60, this premium vacuum has a more powerful 200AW suction motor as well as a display screen that shows the current power mode. The Jet 75 also comes bundled with Samsung's Turbo Action floor-head, which is more effective on most surfaces compared to the Jet 60's Jet Fit multi-surface floor-head.

Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro corded stick vacuum: was $259.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

This ultralight Shark corded stick vacuum that is designed for homes with pets continues the fine tradition of Shark stick vacuums, and it's praised for its ability to limit hair wrapping around its fins. Right now, it's 35% off pre-Prime Day. The last time we saw it this cheap was last December.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Offering powerful suction and lift-away technology, this vacuum is perfect for pets thanks to its hair pickup attachments and anti-allergen HEPA seal technology. Its swivel steering makes it a dream to maneuver, and with 32% off its retail price, this is an excellent Dyson alternative,

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless: was $499.99 now $349.30 with $120 Amazon coupon

Best for households with a serious pet hair problem, this cordless vacuum from Tineco has received a lot of high praise from Amazon customers that declare it a better - not to mention, cheaper - Dyson alternative. And its some ways, it looks better too. With this $150 discount on Amazon Prime Day, it's even more economical.

Best Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuum alternatives (UK)

Lowest price ever Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £379.99 now £229 at Amazon

With 30 minutes of battery life, a Turbo Mode for extra suction power, and Hoover's Anti-Twist tech that minimizes hair tangles and maintenance, this cordless vacuum from Hoover is just what your small home or apartment needs. And this Prime Day cordless vacuum deal knocks it down to its cheapest price ever, giving you £150 in savings.

Hoover Upright Pet vacuum cleaner: was £199.99 now £129 at Amazon

Cheap vacuums aren't usually worth the investment, especially if you're looking for something long-term, but this one is guaranteed to be robust, not to mention reliable, enjoying a nice 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon. People love its long cord and lightweight design, as well as its ability to clean carpets. And now it's even more affordable, offering a 35% discount.

Shark Stratos corded upright vacuum cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

We love this vacuum so much, it's currently top of our picks of the best upright vacuum cleaners. In particular, we highlighted its excellent capacity, quick and easy swappable form factor and anti-odor technology in our review. This 38% discount is the best price we've seen on this particular model, so it's one not to miss.

Shark Upright vacuum cleaner: was £349.99 now £279 at Amazon

Those who need something cheaper than the coveted Shark Stratos will appreciate this cheaper alternative that enjoys a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon. This one is just as impressive as other Shark vacuums, if a little cheaper. It's been praised for its flexibility and its power by verified customers. Best of all, it's 20% off for Prime Day.