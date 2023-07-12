Save up to $240 on high-end Dyson vacuums with these epic Prime Day vacuum deals

If you're looking to bolster your cleaning arsenal with one of the best vacuum cleaners money can buy, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is here to help you do so for a cut price.

Chief among this year's Prime Day vacuum deals are discounts on expensive Dyson models, with huge savings to be had on the Dyson Ball Animal 2, Dyson Cyclone V10, Dyson Outsize Total Clean, and uber-premium Dyson V15 Detect.

You can currently save a whopping $240 on the Dyson Outsize Total Clean, for instance, which has been reduced from $599.99 to $393.99 for Prime Day. Or, if you're after a corded model, Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal for $206 less than usual.

It's worth clarifying that these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get them. The good news, though, is that Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day Prime trial, so you don't have to commit any extra money to the cause right now.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best vacuum deals where you are).

Best Prime Day Dyson deals

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $599.99 now $393.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed a huge 34% off the usual list price of the excellent Dyson Ball Animal 2 for Prime Day. This is a bagless, corded upright vacuum cleaner that can match the brand’s cordless cleaners for powerful suction. It offers a long wand that can reach the top of a flight of stairs, and it also moves easily between carpet and hard floors. It is bulky, mind you, and you won't get any fancy LEDs here like you do on other Dyson vacuums.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $549.99 now $477.52 at Amazon

The Dyson Cyclone V10 – which we described as a "best-in-class product" in our Dyson Cyclone V10 review – offers three adjustable levels of suction power and gives you up to 60 minutes of run time on a single charge. You'll get a motorized brush roll with this vacuum, too, which automatically cleans any tangled hair. $477 isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Dyson Cyclone V10, but this is still a strong Prime Day deal.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $799.99 now $559.99 at Amazon

Aiming to prove that bigger is better, the Dyson Outsize Total Clean (or Dyson V11 Outsize, as it's known outside of the US) carries across all the technological advancements offered by its normal-sized V11 sibling but adds a much larger bin and a wider cleaning head to cover more ground in bigger households. These upgrades do mean more weight and a higher price, but Amazon is offering a whopping $240 off the Dyson Outsize Total Clean's usual list price for Prime Day.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $749.99 now $657.97 at Amazon

Dyson claims that the V15 Detect is 'the most awarded vacuum cleaner' in its lineup, and our five-star Dyson V15 Detect review and 'Best in Class' badge recommendation make it hard to disagree with that statement. This Amazon Prime Day deal will save you almost $100, and we don't expect you'll find this particular vacuum for a cheaper price until Black Friday in November.

None of the above deals represent record-low prices for Dyson vacuums, but they're all pretty close – and we don't expect to see Amazon offering better prices until Black Friday rolls around in November.

The Dyson V15 Detect, in particular, is rarely discounted to anything less than its $749.99 retail price, so although Amazon's current $657.97 offer seems steep, it's worth remembering that Dyson shifts large quantities of its ultra-premium vacuums even when they're not on sale. In other words, this could be the best price you'll get for some time.