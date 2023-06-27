Prime Day Roomba deals 2023: what you can expect at this year's sale

Prime Day Roomba deals are almost here as the date for Amazon's two-day sale has officially been announced for July 11 and 12. To help you prepare for the shopping event, we've created this guide with everything you need to know about the upcoming sale, such as when offers start and what Prime Day Roomba deals we can expect at the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale.

Prime Day Roomba deals are some of the most popular offers during the Amazon Prime Day sale, thanks to record-low prices on a wide range of Rommba models. Whether you're after an entry-level robot vacuum to take on some of the floor-cleaning or you want a fully-loaded Roomba with smart features to take care of the vacuuming chore, Amazon's Prime Day sale will have something for everyone.



While Amazon Prime Day officially starts on July 11 and 12, the retailer has been releasing pre-Prime Day deals, and we'll update this page if we spot any early Roomba offers. Something to keep in mind about Amazon's two-day sale is that you must be a Prime member to shop for upcoming bargains; luckily, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial which will take you through to Amazon's official Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day Roomba deals: FAQs

When will Prime Day Roomba deals be available?

Amazon's 2023 Prime Day sale will officially take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. While we expect to see the best Prime Day Roomba deals will take place during those dates, Amazon is releasing early Prime Day deals that Prime members can shop for right now and we'll update this page if we see Roomba vacuum offers.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

To shop for Prime Day Roomba deals, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, and luckily, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial that you can sign up for, which will take you through to Amazon's two-day sale. This is only available if you haven't been a member before, though, and you'll have to remember to cancel before the month is up to avoid being charged.



You won't need to be a Prime member to shop competitor sales from Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Currys in the UK. Thanks to the popularity of Amazon Prime Day, online retailers want a piece of the pie and will launch their own sales during the July dates with offers that will match Amazon, including robot vacuum deals from Roomba.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day Roomba deals: what to expect

Roomba robot vacuums are expensive, with some models costing over $1,000/£1,000, which is why Prime Day Roomba deals are so popular. Outside of Black Friday, Amaon's Prime Day sale is one of the best opportunities to score a record-low price on one of Roomba's best-selling robot vacuums.



Last year we saw up to $500/£500 in savings on Roomba's most expensive models, which include self-emptying dirt disposal, Alexa voice control, and smart home mapping. Amazon's Prime Day sale also offered massive discounts on older Roomba models, so you could pick up a robot vacuum for just $179.99/£169.99 - which is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum from a reputable brand.



So what can we expect at this year's Prime Day sale? We should see a mix of older models at lowest-ever prices and first-time discounts on newer, more expensive models. One of the best robot vacuums on the market is the iRobot Roomba j7+, and we're hoping to see a new record-low price on that vacuum, dropping below that $500/£849 sale price tag.

Last year's Prime Day Roomba deals in the US

iRobot Roomba i2 (2152): $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i2 (2152): $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save 14% - The Roomba i2 is compatible with iRobot's Clean Base (sold separately), works with iRobot's app, and can clean on your schedule.

iRobot Roomba 692: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - with 40% off you're saving a sweet $120 on a Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum which works with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow you to start a cleaning with just the sound of your voice. It's suitable for use across your carpets and hard floors, and even for taming pet hair. It's self-charging, too, which always helps.

iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552): $649.99 $572.00 at Amazon

Save 12% - Over Prime Day, you could have clawed back 34% ($250) off this Roobma i4+ which has a 20% larger battery than the Roomba i3/i3+, among other things. Now, you can still save a respectable $77. It self-empties for up to 60 days, maps your home, and is ideal for homes with pets. We reviewed the Roomba i3+ (awarded it 4-out-of-5 stars) and this is a step up.

iRobot Roomba i7+: $999.99 $764.00 at Amazon

Save 24% - Prime Day knocked a whopping $500 off this robot vacuum, but the post-sale price cut of $235 is still a respectable one. Getting a coveted 4.5 out 5 stars in our Roomba i7+ review, it's already well worth the money without the discount. This comes with iRobot's smart mapping technology and digital assistant integration, both of which should make robot vacuuming next-level convenient.

Last year's Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

iRobot Roomba 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum| £299 £169 at Amazon

Save £130 - If you've ever wanted to tick vacuuming off the to-do list, then now is the time to make that happen. With a saving of 43%, this robot vacuum cleaner is a bargain that will remove dirt, dust, and debris from your carpets and hard floors. It'll work through Google Assistant and Alexa, too.