Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a whopping $1,200 off with a trade-in

As the much-anticipated release of Samsung's latest foldable is now here, you can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung for as little as $699.99 (was $2,019.99).

The deal price includes up to $1,200 of trade-in credit that is available with any eligible device. To be in with a chance of getting full trade-in value, you'll want to make sure you're device is in great condition with no cracks or scratches on either the display or case. With Amazon Prime on the 16th and 17th of July, we're seeing great deals everywhere right now but this is a particularly strong option for the latest foldable flagship specifically.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phone has led the foldable phone charge for a long time now. The Z Fold 5 was thinner, lighter, flatter, and faster, making it a prime candidate for one of the best foldable phones of 2024. We're still testing the Fold 6 as of writing but it's looking like the latest iteration is even better than its predecessor.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019.99 now $699.99 at Samsung

Get up to $1,200 off Samsung's latest foldable phone when you get maximum credit on a trade-in. The phone is only on preorder, with sales opening up on July 27th. Eligible devices include phones and tablets and are not limited to only Samsung products. Foldable phones are not for everyone but if you want one of the best on the market at the moment, then now is a great time to get involved.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was one of the best foldable phones but our early hands on impressions of the Fold 6 are that they are better in almost every way. That's quite the claim. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 feels like a 'normal' phone that just happens to split open to reveal a big main-screen wonder.

The Fold 6 handset is thin and light, so much so that its actually only seven grams heavier than the single-screened Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This new phone represents a marked shift in foldable phones that could see them becoming more commonplace than ever.

If you're on the lookout for a phone but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't take your fancy, be sure to check out our best Samsung phones and best smartphones guides. For everything you need to know about Samsung's latest products, head over to our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event news page.

