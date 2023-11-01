Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy - 9 TVs I would recommend buying now

Black Friday deals are available to shop at Best Buy thanks to the retailer's early access sale that launched this week. While the retailer is slashing prices across its site, the best bargains hands-down are on TVs. In fact, some of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far come from Best Buy, with huge savings on some of this year's best-selling displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.



• Shop Best Buy's full early Black Friday sale



As a TechRadar deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's sale and listed the nine best Black Friday TV deals that I recommend buying now. The offers below include record-low prices with prices that have never been cheaper, and I don't expect you'll find a deeper discount at the official Black Friday deals event. Besides, Best Buy's Black Friday price match guarantee is in effect, which means if a price goes lower during the holiday season, the retailer will match it.



Some of the best Black Friday TV deals include the all-new and stunning 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 (was $2,099.99), this massive Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV marked down to $699.99 (was $1,199.99) and one of our best-rated OLED TVs, the 48-inch LG A2 on sale for $549.99 (was $1,299.99).



See more of Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals, and keep in mind that all of the TVs listed below offer incredible value, so if you want to grab a bargain before Black Friday itself, we recommend taking the plunge and buying a TV now.

Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

One of the best big-screen budget Black Friday TV deals is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $699.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99, which is an incredible price. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's early Black Friday deal brings the 55-inch model down to $1,399.99 - the lowest price we've seen. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $750 discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED, bringing the price down to $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $279.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

At an incredible price, Best Buy's Black Friday sale has this 43-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $189.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

